Wrestlemania 34: Who Deserves A Spot On The Card At Next Year’s Big Show?

Wrestlemania 34 is a year away, and the dust hasn’t even fully settled at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium (site of Wrestlemania 33), and already fans are dreaming of what the next year pay-per-view event may bring.

As Bleacher Report Wrestling writer Ryan Dilbert notes, Wrestlemania 33 brought some big-name matches to the card. Specifically, Brock Lesnar faced Goldberg in a long-awaited match, AJ Styles tussled with Shane McMahon, and the Undertaker got put down by Roman Reigns in the final match of his career. This means that those wrestlers who fought in marquee matches at W33 will need even bigger opponents next year to meet the bar set in Orlando.

Below are some possible matchups that you may see on the Wrestlemania 34 card, thanks to some educated guesswork and wild speculation by some of your favorite wrestling writers. Of course, keep in mind that all of this will turn out largely on how WWE and its smaller franchises work out the storylines in the coming year, how well the wrestlers’ health holds up, and a variety of other factors.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Styles-McMahon, says Bleacher Report‘s Dilbert, was underwhelming at W33. There are few wrestlers on the WWE roster who can hold their own against Styles, he says, and even fewer whose hype could match that of Styles. And the man who makes the most sense to fight Styles at W34 is none other than Finn Balor.

“Styles and The Demon King would put on a classic. They are both among the most athletic members of the roster and two of the most gifted overall performers working today. There would be a glut of electricity throughout their contest.”

The Hardys vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Rob Wolkenbrod over at Fansided would like to see Wrestlemania 34’s tag team card include Matt and Jeff.

“Their ‘Broken’ gimmick, if they’re allowed to use it… will put them over and maybe make them the most popular tag team in the WWE, maybe even more than New Day at their peak in early 2016.”

Enzo Amore and Big Cass, who competed in Orlando at W33, would make sense as their opponents. However, Wolkenbrod points out that a lot can happen between now and then, and Enzo & Cass might not even be competing together come next year. Stay tuned.

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Over on the women’s side of things, former UFC star Ronda Rousey has long been rumored to have her eyes on a career in wrestling. She appeared at Wrestlemania 31 a few years back, in something of a cameo, where she showed Stephanie McMcMahon who’s boss. Moreover, Brock Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman is on the record as saying that Rousey and wrestling are a “natural fit.”

So who can step into the ring and hold their own against Ronda? Charlotte Flair, of course, says Dilbert.

“If Rousey were to sign on for a WrestleMania gig, Charlotte Flair would be her ideal foil. Flair has the most presence and star power of any of WWE’s women’s wrestlers. She’s among the taller ones on the roster as well, so the visual of standing toe-to-toe with Rousey would work.”

Of course, with W34 being over a year away, any number of things can happen between now and then. Storylines can include drama with other players not listed here; injuries can sideline wrestlers for weeks, months, or even their entire careers; and not everyone who is being talked about as a new WWE star may be ready to give up their day job.

Wrestlemania 34 is scheduled for April 8, 2018, in New Orleans.

[Featured Image by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM]