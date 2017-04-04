‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe’s Under Pressure, Nick Confronts, And Ashley’s Perspective Shifts

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday’s show tease that Nick will push hard to get the truth about Chloe’s involvement in Adam’s apparent death. Kevin’s about to marry his love, but Gloria is determined to put a stop to the nuptials and teasers suggest that she may end up getting her wish. Ashley was a bit taken aback by Ravi when he accompanied her to the opera and Young and Restless spoilers hint that things could be shifting in this relationship. What else is on the way with the April 4 show?

Nick offered to host the big bachelorette party at the Underground, a move that surprises Sharon. However, Young and Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that he will fill her in on his discussion with Paul and he’ll be intent on getting Chloe to confess to what went down that night at the cabin. Sharon will be hesitant that this will work, but he’ll reveal details regarding the wrench and tranquilizer gun, and that quickly garners her agreement that his approach is needed. She will worry about how Chelsea will react, but he is determined to get justice for his brother’s death.

Esther and Chelsea will be excitedly helping Chloe prep for the party, and they’ll share some sweet moments together. At the same time, Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Gloria will be ranting to Phyllis about the wedding and Kevin will be with Paul, Scott, and Michael having a mellow bachelor party. They’ll be playing cards and Mariah will show up to join them, and during a moment alone Paul will talk to Michael about Nick’s suspicions.

Gloria will bust in on the bachelor party and make her feelings about the nuptials known and Young and Restless spoilers share that she will even try to convince Mariah to seduce Kevin as a way to end the wedding plans. Naturally, Mariah thinks this is an absurd idea, and Gloria is on her own. Chloe and her bachelorette party crew will hit the Underground and Nick and Sharon work on getting her drunk. The Young and the Restless spoilers note that Sharon will eventually get Chloe into the office and Nick brings out the tranquilizer gun.

As Nick confronts Chloe, Sharon will divert Esther and Chelsea’s attention. The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that Nick will talk about how Adam had saved him and he’ll also bring out the wrench as he talks about wanting the truth about Adam’s death. Before he can get any useful information, Chelsea will enter the office and Chloe will fake having passed out, prompting her friend to take her home.

Viewers will also see a bit with Ashley during Tuesday’s episode. She’ll connect with Ravi after a meeting and show him a photo of the two of them together at the opera, and Young and Restless spoilers share that it’s a picture the GC Buzz posted that indicates that he was her date. Ravi will suggest they request a retraction for that, but she’ll talk about how handsome he looked that night. Ashley will mention getting tickets for the two of them to attend the next opera together, and Ravi will turn to Phyllis to decode all of this once Ashley leaves. This will lead to Phyllis taking Ravi clothing shopping, intent on transforming him to wow Ashley.

Ashley and Abby will meet up and discuss Scott’s upcoming book on Victor, and they’ll also talk about Abby’s project she’s decided to push forward on despite Victoria’s negativity. The Young and the Restless spoilers note that Abby will also question her mother about Ravi, encouraging her to give him a shot. While Ash will brush it off, it sounds as if a shift in this dynamic is on the way.

Where are things headed next? The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea will lash out at Nick as she realizes that he’d been pushing Chloe for information. However, as things progress, she’ll soon be angrily confronting her best friend herself as the truth may finally emerge. Teasers hint that these scenes will provide a big payoff that viewers will not want to miss.

Soap Central indicates that things are set to explode as both Chelsea and Nick indeed learn information that turns their lives upside down and fans are anxious to see this storyline finally progress. Kevin and Chloe’s wedding day begins with Thursday’s show, and during Friday’s episode, Nick learns something about Victor. Will he uncover details about Victor’s connection to Chloe? It seems that the action on this front will carry over into next week and The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things will get hairy as answers finally emerge.

