Kandi Burruss Stealing Business Ideas? Here’s What The ‘RHOA’ Star Has To Say

Kandi Burruss is a successful woman, and she was successful before she started filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Burruss is a famous singer-songwriter and she’s had several hits in the past. But after filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi has experimented in various business ventures, including online shows, a restaurant, and a play. Not everything she has done has been successful, and some fans are wondering where she keeps getting her many ideas. So when a former employee named Johnnie accused her of stealing ideas, they wanted to know the story behind it all.

According to a new Bravo report, Kandi Burruss is now speaking out about the accusations that she’s been stealing her business ideas from him. He claims that Kandi stole the idea for the play A Mother’s Love from him, as doing a play and taking it on the road was his idea. He also claims that he pitched a restaurant idea to Burruss, so they could be partners. However, Kandi reveals that it was all her idea based on her mother’s cooking. Phaedra Parks has assisted Johnnie with his lawsuit, and this isn’t surprising to Kandi, as their friendship has fallen apart.

“Not really. She just wanted to do the snake move of having her friend represent him so that she can pretend she doesn’t have anything to do with it. Watching that whole meeting was a mess to me,” Kandi Burruss explains in her Bravo blog about Phaedra’s betrayal, saying that she isn’t really affected by her former friend trying to play dirty and help with a lawsuit against her.

In her blog, Burruss also addresses the rumors that she stole the business ideas for a restaurant from her former employee. She also points out that Todd Tucker, her husband, had tried to buy a restaurant several times years ago before they even shared the plans on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Johnnie did not give me the idea to do the Old Lady Gang restaurant. Todd had tried to buy a restaurant facility on two separate occasions years ago, but I told him to wait because I didn’t think it was the right time. The theme of our restaurant is based around my mom and aunts. Not sure how Johnnie is saying we took this from him? He also said that we took the theme for our play from him. That is false. My play A Mother’s Love is about my life that you saw on the show a few seasons ago when my mom and Todd weren’t getting along.”

As it turns out, Burruss has an idea that her former friend and former employee are just trying to get money out of her. It’s interesting to see how she’s defending her business ventures, especially since Parks and Johnnie are ganging up on her to put her in a bad light. And she’s ready for the fight.

“I had never even had an argument with Johnnie prior to this season. It’s sad to see two people that I once was cool with sit there and plot to try and figure out a way to get money out of me. Well, one wants money and the other wants revenge I guess. Oh well! Y’all go ahead and hate while I be [sic] great,” Kandi Burruss explains in her blog, hinting that Phaedra and Johnnie are just trying to get money out of her.

