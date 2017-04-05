Real Zombies Attack Before ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale Release! Season 8’s Hauntingly Crazy Spoilers

As The Walking Dead‘s last season approached its ending, Fox Network and a brewery organization decided to surprise fans by simulating a post-apocalyptic situation in the city of Monterrey in the abandoned facilities of the amusement park.

Despite the intense heat, hundreds of fans lined up early. “Our goal was to create an epic environment that came out of everyday life,” said Nicolas Mamboury, director of American Brands at Grupo Modelo and organizer of the event.

Behind this event were the protagonists of The Walking Dead, namely Rick, Daryl, and Negan. Players were given only one task: to survive. The mission began with an initial scene inside an infected truck. Players had to walk paths in darkness while being chased by walkers (zombies).

At the end of the journey, a safe area filled with cushions and benches was waiting for players to seek shelter, rest, eat, and drink. This peace was interrupted just before 9 p.m. when a horde of over 150 zombies stormed the place, trying to bite anyone in their path.

Despite the utter chaos, fun, and loads of selfies, silence pervaded throughout when the countdown for The Walking Dead Season 7’s finale began. Betrayal and the sacrifice of important characters gave indications that a new war was coming.

“This chapter had everything anyone could want to see in an episode of The Walking Dead, I did not expect it, I liked it,” said Tania Pizarro, a fan who traveled from Torreon to live the experience.

After months of mystery, the seventh season of The Walking Dead began reaping the lives of two main characters. This Sunday, the last episode of AMC’s zombie drama closes the circle, killing another.

As expected, the last victim in the series has been the actress Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays the character Sasha. Sasha sacrificed her life by becoming a zombie to save her comrades, who end up killing her. Her death does not come as a surprise, given how the seventh season progressed and the fact that the actress signed up for Star Trek: Discovery‘s next season last December.

He was expected to combine work in both The Walking Dead as well as Star Trek‘s next chapter, but nonetheless, nothing can be said so far regarding his role in the former series.

Returning to the Season 7 finale, the expected confrontation between Rick’s group and Negan’s Saviors finally begins, but the development of the war announced by the villain played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan will take place in the eighth season.

After a long delivery — with little content, according to many viewers — where the survivors recovered after the death of Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) and tried to forge new alliances, the final shooting and the emotional farewell of Sasha occupied most of the 90 minutes of the episode.

The betrayal of Jadis and the Scoundrels was about to end Rick’s hopes, similar to how things transpired in the first episode’s ending where Rick is on his knees next to his son, Carl, under Negan and his deadly baseball bat, Lucille. If it were not for the timely arrival of the Kingdom leader, Ezekiel, his tiger, Shiva, and Carol and company, things could’ve gone worse.

Finally, Negan and the Saviors are forced to flee, setting the stage for next season. Angela Kang, Matthew Negrete, and showrunner Scott M. Gimple signed this season’s finale led by veteran series producer Greg Nicotero.

The Walking Dead will have an eighth season, which will come out one week before the date Season 7 came out the prior year. Although the drama audience has narrowed a bit, The Walking Dead still remains the most-watched series among adults aged 18 to 49 years.

The next season will arrive in October and will be quite intense, according to reports. “I’m more excited for season eight than I’ve ever been. I think it’s going to be big, but it’s also going to be terrifying. And I mean that from the very depths of my cynical soul.” said the series’ showrunner.

“It’s going to be bigger. It’s going to be more intense,” he told host Chris Hardwick on a companion show called The Talking Dead. “I say these things and I’ve meant them every year, and I think we’ve actually accomplished that… This year, same thing. More intense. The first four episodes will melt people’s minds and break their televisions.”

Self-confessed Walking Dead obsessive and Golden Globe nominee Maria Bello hinted that she might be joining the show as a new character next year. “I have a friend who’s a producer on it and I’ve asked them to write me a part, which apparently they are for next season,” she revealed in October.

Beyond Negan and the Saviors, there’s another horrible threat that possibly looms above, the Whisperers (from the comic series), who are survivors disguised in the skin of zombies because they believe humanity shouldn’t resist forces of nature, and the living are no better than the undead.

They target anyone who disagrees with them, and their leader even decapitates Rosita and Ezekiel, two major characters in the series. Things are about to get pretty ugly in the next season. In October, the official AMC Instagram teased the arrival of the Whisperers.

