‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Splits From ‘Real World’ Girlfriend Already

Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin is officially single again. The MTV reality star and his Real World: Skeletons girlfriend, Madison Channing Walls, have already called it quits. The pair split after only two weeks of dating.

According to Radar Online, Javi Marroquin revealed that he and Madison Channing Walls thought it would be better if they simply remained friends at this point in their relationship. This comes just days after the Real World alum gushed over the Teen Mom 2 star, and revealed that the two were definitely boyfriend and girlfriend.

“We just decided being friends is better off,” Marroquin told the website, adding that he was handling the break up “great.” The pair started break up rumors when they both took to their social media and deleted photos they had posted of themselves together.

Previously, Madison had confirmed the couple’s relationship to E! Online, saying, “Javi and I are definitely together. We are definitely boyfriend and girlfriend. I love that he is a gentleman, and I like his core values and that he has morals and just what he stands for.”

However, Javi Marroquin didn’t waste any time sulking over the split. The Teen Mom 2 star spent the weekend with friends as they celebrated their graduation from Airman Leadership School. Meanwhile, Madison Channing Walls also spent the weekend partying with friends.

The reason behind Javi Marroquin’s split with Madison Walls hasn’t been confirmed, but distance could have played a big part in the break up. The Teen Mom 2 star lives in Delaware, as Walls resides thousands of miles away in Austin, Texas. Of course moving may not be an option for the pair as they both have children to look after. Javi shares his 3-year-old son, Lincoln, with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, and Madison is the mother of a 13-month old daughter, Harper, whose father is her ex-boyfriend and Real World co-star, Tony Raines.

In the past, Madison has opened up about her struggles with drug abuse, and Javi seemed to know all about her torrid past. However, the Teen Mom 2 dad didn’t seem to mind that she had made mistakes in the past. “I’m a recovering heroin addict,” Walls said during her time on The Real World. “I am scarred for life from it. I just feel grateful to be alive.”

As for Javi Marroquin’s relationship with Kailyn Lowry, it could be better. Although the pair are co-parenting their son, Lincoln, the Teen Mom 2 father has revealed that he plans to publish a book detailing his life with Lowry and revealing his side of the story when it comes to what went wrong in their marriage and lead to their messy divorce.

Despite all the drama, Javi reveals that he’s happy for his ex-wife, who is expecting her third child this summer.

“I’m happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff, you know? I’m here for her. We actually are in a good place, and I just want health for her and the baby.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Javi Marroquin recently lobbied to transition from Teen Mom 2 to MTV’s reality TV dating series, Are You The One. Now that Javi is single again, perhaps fans will be seeing him look for love, and find his perfect match, on the hit series.

