Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Wedding Details Revealed! Adam Levine Reportedly The Best Man?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are saying goodbye to Los Angeles as they make plans for an Oklahoma wedding. An inside source told Hollywood Life that Stefani is planning on permanently moving to Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma after they tie the knot. Will Adam Levine be Shelton’s best man?

Stefani is no stranger to Shelton’s sprawling ranch. This week, the No Doubt alum shared a video on social media of her latest family outing to Oklahoma. The family, which including Stefani’s three boys (Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo), appeared happier than ever as they explored the woods surrounding Shelton’s ranch.

“Gwen and Blake really want to settle down in Oklahoma and eventually make it their main residence. They both love the outdoors and being in nature, and Gwen is seriously thinking of raising her boys there,” a source revealed. “She calls it a slice of heaven and if the two ever do decide to get married, it will be in Oklahoma.”

Stefani and Shelton have not revealed any wedding plans. Although their relationship is stronger than ever, they are not in a rush to exchange vows. Instead, Shelton and Stefani are enjoying their time together and are content with just being boyfriend and girlfriend.

“Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” a source shared. “And an engagement or wedding will not change that, so they aren’t rushing into any of that. So a real honeymoon isn’t on the horizon anytime soon. They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Blake Shelton started dating Stefani in the fall of 2015. They were both coming off emotional divorces that summer and found solace in each other on the set of The Voice. Shelton had just parted ways with Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage while Stefani separated with Gavin Rossdale after being together for over a decade.

While we wait to learn more about the wedding, Stefani and Shelton are currently enjoying each other’s company on the new season of The Voice. According to Rare, Stefani just shared a behind-the-scenes video of the show, which included a look at everyone’s backstage trailers.

Stefani began her tour of the set with a short interview with host Carson Daly. Daly had nothing but good things to say about all the judges, including Adam Levine and Alicia Keys. From there, Stefani found her way to Shelton’s pad, where she found the country crooner taking a well-deserved nap.

“An actual cowboy lives in here, OK?” Stefani told fans. “So, let’s knock.”

After Shelton gave Stefani the all-clear, she walked into the trailer to discover Shelton sprawled out on a comfortable couch. “I’m doing my research on my team,” the country star defended himself. “Just closing my eyes and imagining what they are going to do.”

Stefani then assured fans that they were looking at the real Blake Shelton. She couldn’t hide her excitement and added in a few giggles before ending the exclusive clip. (See below)

Shelton and Stefani are clearly having a good time working together on The Voice. That might change a little when the competition really starts to heat up, but it looks like their romance is alive and well. Whether or not this means a wedding is in their immediate future is yet to be seen.

As far as Levine is concerned, there’s a good chance that he’ll be at the wedding. Levine and Shelton have shared a bromance on the show for many years and are best friends in real life. He hasn’t, however, commented about being Blake Shelton’s best man if he and Stefani tie the knot.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

