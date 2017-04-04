Scheana Marie Discusses The Hardest Part Of Watching Her Divorce Play Out On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s marriage came to an end during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules and it wasn’t easy for the SUR Restaurant waitress to see their drama unfold on the Bravo series.

In a new interview, Scheana Marie opened up about the Season 5 finale and revealed that she watched the episode with her longtime friend, Ariana Madix, after arriving home from a trip to Amsterdam with her boyfriend, actor Robert Valletta, hours prior.

“So Ariana [Madix] came over to watch the finale with me because I did not want to watch it alone,” Scheana Marie revealed to The Daily Dish on April 3. “Ariana’s amazing. She’s my rock. So I had landed from Amsterdam that evening and just went straight home. She came over after work, and we watched it together and cried.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay got married during the third season of Vanderpump Rules and in the years that followed, their relationship continued to face hardships due to Shay’s struggles with substance abuse.

As fans saw during Season 4, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay nearly ended their marriage after it was revealed that Shay was boozing hard and mixing pills. Then, after Shay kicked the habit, they decided to stay together — but only temporarily.

Now, after Scheana Marie informed her husband during the finale episode that she was not open to moving forward with their marriage, the reality star claims she’s ready to get closure with the upcoming reunion episodes.

“It was definitely emotional watching it, because [I’m] not just losing the relationship and a husband; I lost my best friend, my partner, my roommate,” she shared. “Having to watch it and relive it was difficult, but I got through it and I feel stronger and happier.”

In real time, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay confirmed their plans for divorce in December of last year after weeks of rumors citing Shay’s alleged drug use and weeks later, she was seen with Valletta at a holiday party. That said, despite Scheana Marie’s new romance, it was really tough to watch her tell her former partner that she planned to end their marriage.

As for the rest of the season, Scheana Marie said she avoided watching the majority of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 because she didn’t “want to relive any of that.”

“I don’t think people really understood that he’s the one who started all of this, and I still was willing to give him another chance and forgive him and move past this because I’m like, ‘We got married for better or for worse. This is the for worse, but we have the rest of our lives to figure it out,'” Scheana Marie explained. “And I gave him one final chance, as you saw, to tell me the truth, and he not only lied to me, he swore to God. And I’m like, ‘You better say some prayers tonight.'”

Scheana Marie went on to reveal that the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 was only a “teaser” of why she and Mike Shay truly split and claimed the 3-part reunion special would “give fans even a better understanding why we chose amicably to end it.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay were married for just over 2 years when they called it quits.

To see more of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, tune into the second installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which airs next Monday night, April 10, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]