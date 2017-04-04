The Internet Couldn’t Handle Carrie Underwood’s Legs At The ACMs

Carrie Underwood may have gone home empty handed at the 2017 ACM Awards, but there’s no doubting that she – and her legs – stole the show.

Carrie wasn’t afraid to show off some serious leg at the ACMs in her four show stopping gowns of the night on April 2, and it’s safe to say that the internet couldn’t handle Underwood’s insanely toned legs amid serious backlash after the country superstar was denied a win in the Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year categories.

ACM viewers flocked to social media to fawn over Underwood’s seriously toned pins, which Underwood proudly flaunted during her performances of “Church Bells” and “The Fighter” alongside Keith Urban.

“Carrie Underwood’s LEGS at the #ACMs…..#goals” Twitter user @keerryanngreig tweeted out after seeing Underwood don a mini skirt and short fringe dress for her two performances of the night, while @Kelsey_Lou5 wrote on social media, “If a genie granted me 3 wishes one of those three wishes would be to have Carrie Underwood’s legs.”

“I swear I need to put a picture of Carrie Underwood on my night stand so I will look at her legs, get out of bed and get my butt to the gym!” @BarbClow tweeted after seeing Carrie strutting her stuff on the ACMs stage in Las Vegas on April 2, while @amberrkayy joked of Underwood’s incredibly toned legs, “When I die, I want to come back as @carrieunderwood’s legs. #ACMAwards.”

“Can we take a moment to appreciate @carrieunderwood and her legs,” @erkkaa_ added.

But it sounds like Carrie’s toned legs don’t come easy.

Underwood’s trainer Erin Oprea spoke out about how she helped Carrie achieve what social media users are referring to as “leg goals” to E! News, admitting that the Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure brand owner’s toned thighs didn’t happen overnight and took a whole lot of dedication to her work out routine.

“Legs like hers don’t come quickly,” Oprea told the outlet of how Carrie has to work seriously hard and exercise in the gym to get her toned legs. “It requires consistency, hard work and very few splurges.”

Erin also teased how fans can attempt to recreate Carrie’s legs by copying her work out and exercise routine, admitting that Underwood puts in a whole lot of work out time to keep her legs in shape.

“We do lots of lunges, squats, plyometrics, stairs, pull-ups along with weight training,” Oprea revealed of Underwood’s work out routine. “The key to the success is keeping all of this at your level and not to do too much too soon. Listen to your body.”

“Everybody has to work hard to get what they want. Carrie is no exception,” the trainer continued of Underwood’s dedication to exercise to get her enviable legs. “She gets up and stays disciplined.”

And, as Carrie recently revealed on Instagram, her work out time can even include a work out buddy like her 2-year-old son Isaiah.

Underwood posted an adorable video of herself and son Isaiah working out together on the social media site last month, which featured Carrie showing off some stretches and yoga poses while also doing lunges with her son in her arms.

The adorable work out video, which has gained almost 2 million views since Carrie uploaded it to her Instagram account on March 22, shows the mother-son duo practicing their exercise skills together in what appears to be Underwood’s home gym.

“My workout buddy… mama’s in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs… whatever works!” Carrie told her more than 5.6 million followers of her work out routine with her son. “PS, please excuse my yoga form… I don’t do much yoga, but like to stretch…”

What do you think of the reaction to Carrie Underwood’s legs at the 2017 ACM Awards?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]