Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Prepare For Spinoff?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are nearing the end of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 and for months, rumors have been swirling in regard to their next move.

At the end of last year, around the time of the Season 5 premiere, Radar Online shared a report, claiming Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had landed their own spinoff series with Bravo TV.

According to the October 2016 report, Jax Taylor and his girlfriend of nearly two years were filming their rumored new series in Brittany Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky after meeting with Bravo executives in New York City.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship began in early 2015. As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, the couple met in Las Vegas and began living together in West Hollywood, California, a short time later.

While Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright stayed mum about the report for months after it was shared, they ultimately began teasing fans of the possibility on Twitter and in January, a second report surfaced.

“Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting their own reality TV spin-off,” TMZ revealed to readers months ago, adding that the show would air on Bravo TV this summer.

“[Bravo TV] started filming a new show for Jax and [girlfriend] Brittany a few months ago in Kentucky… where her family lives,” the outlet continued. “The focus of the show will be Brittany’s family pressuring her to get hitched to the Vanderpump bad boy… but he’s just not into sealing the deal.”

According to the report, Jax Taylor is a “notorious player,” which fans have seen in recent years on the show, and when it comes to commitment, he may not be completely sold on the idea of tying the knot.

As fans saw during Season 4 of Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor informed Brittany Cartwright that he was not planning to get married and didn’t feel the need. Meanwhile, she informed him that she most definitely wants to get married and have children in the future.

Ahead of the Season 5 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor appeared to have a change of heart when he spoke out in regard to his future with Brittany Cartwright.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he told The Daily Dish. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

Months later, Jax Taylor addressed the issue of marriage during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live and again, he made it clear that it was not something that was going to happen anytime soon.

Although Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have not yet confirmed plans for a new spinoff, they continue to spend time together and at the end of last month, they sparked rumors of an engagement when Taylor shared a photo of Cartwright sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the second installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which airs next Monday night, April 10, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]