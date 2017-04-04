‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For April 4, Vault Of Glass Featured Raid

The second week of Destiny: Age of Triumph kicked off Tuesday with the Weekly Reset. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners are now challenged with the classic Vault of Glass as the Featured Raid.

As a reminder, full details of what is included in Age of Triumph can be found in this Inquisitr article. Destiny will feature a separate Raid each week at the 390 Light level and with challenges enabled. A separate article will be used to detail the changes to Vault of Glass plus the mechanics behind the two Challenge Modes added.

Details on the various Strike and other playlists will be added after the deployment of the 2.6.0. Update: Changes added. The first featured Raid will be Crota’s End. Information on what has changed and what the new challenge modes for the Raid entail will be featured in a separate article.

Weekly Featured Raid — Vault of Glass

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Templar Challenge

Atheon Challenge

Rewards

Raid Gear

Unknown Rewards

Age of Triumph Ornament

Nightfall Playlist — The Nexus

Ishtar Sink, Venus: The Vex world-eating machine below the Academy has reawakened. Descend and dismantle the Mind that controls it.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Arc Burn — Arc Damage from any source is greatly increased.

Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.

Juggler — No ammo drops for your equipped weapon.

Ironclad — More enemies have shields

Rewards

Unknown Rewards

Skeleton Key

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.

Brawler — Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 10 (3x per week)

Weekly Story Playlist — Mars and Venus

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.

Catapult — Grenades recharge at an increased rate.

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 20 (5x per week)

Featured Multiplayer Playlist

Zone Control (6v6): Capture zones and hold the zones to win.

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 10 (1x per week)

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description 1 Seditious Mind Vex 2 Noru’usk, Servant of Oryx Cabal 3 Sylok, the Defiled Hive

Modifiers

Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.

Trickle — Recharge of abilities is significantly reduced.

Precision Kill Bonus — Precision kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Riot Guard — Kill Champions in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Fire Fighter — Use Solar abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Heavy Hitter — Use a Heavy weapon to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Thalnok

This mini-Crota boss plays similar to the final Dark Below Raid encounter in Destiny, with a couple of twists. It will require teamwork, as well. Like Crota, the only way to kill Thalnok is to bring his shields down to force him to kneel while a player whacks him with a sword dropped by a Knight.

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Back to Basics Exercise your skills in the Clash match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 25 Assisted Kills

Get 25 Ability Kills 5,000 500 A Game of Rift Exercise your skills in the Rift match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 25 Assisted Kills

Runner Stopped 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Make a Rainbow Rapidly earn Primary, Special, and Heavy Streak Medals to earn Rainbow Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Archon’s Forge: Shanks Complete Shank encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Captains Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Together We Rise Complete Public Events in the Plaguelands. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Dregs Complete Dreg encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Perun Enemy Guardians with full supers and all enemies with low health are highlighted. 57 Intellect 75% Memory of Timur Melee attacks on minor minions of the Darkness have the chance to temporarily turn the target against its allies. 31 Discipline /

35 Strength 87% Memory of Felwinter Lose your super, but gain one extra Grenade and Melee charge, and small boosts to all stats. Orbs grant Melee and Grenade energy. 36 Intellect /

136 Discipline /

86 Strength 339%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: Baroness Grayris. Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at The Shattered Coast on Venus. 3,000 500 Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Harvest Gather 15 Dark Nuclei from Majors or Ultras in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Sovereignty Defeat 50 Fallen in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Eye Kill 30 Taken with precision shots. 1,500 250

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]