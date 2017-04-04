‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For April 4, Vault Of Glass Featured Raid

The second week of Destiny: Age of Triumph kicked off Tuesday with the Weekly Reset. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners are now challenged with the classic Vault of Glass as the Featured Raid.
As a reminder, full details of what is included in Age of Triumph can be found in this Inquisitr article. Destiny will feature a separate Raid each week at the 390 Light level and with challenges enabled. A separate article will be used to detail the changes to Vault of Glass plus the mechanics behind the two Challenge Modes added.
Details on the various Strike and other playlists will be added after the deployment of the 2.6.0. Update: Changes added. The first featured Raid will be Crota’s End. Information on what has changed and what the new challenge modes for the Raid entail will be featured in a separate article.
Weekly Featured Raid — Vault of Glass
Modifiers
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Templar Challenge
- Atheon Challenge
Rewards
- Raid Gear
- Unknown Rewards
- Age of Triumph Ornament
Nightfall Playlist — The Nexus
Ishtar Sink, Venus: The Vex world-eating machine below the Academy has reawakened. Descend and dismantle the Mind that controls it.
Modifiers
- Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.
- Arc Burn — Arc Damage from any source is greatly increased.
- Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.
- Juggler — No ammo drops for your equipped weapon.
- Ironclad — More enemies have shields
Rewards
- Unknown Rewards
- Skeleton Key
Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes
Modifiers
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.
- Brawler — Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.
- Chaff — Player radar is disabled.
Rewards
- Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
- Legendary Marks + 10 (3x per week)
Weekly Story Playlist — Mars and Venus
Modifiers
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.
- Catapult — Grenades recharge at an increased rate.
Rewards
- Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
- Legendary Marks + 20 (5x per week)
Featured Multiplayer Playlist
Zone Control (6v6): Capture zones and hold the zones to win.
Rewards
- Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
- Legendary Marks + 10 (1x per week)
Challenge of Elders
|Round
|Boss
|Description
|1
|Seditious Mind
|Vex
|2
|Noru’usk, Servant of Oryx
|Cabal
|3
|Sylok, the Defiled
|Hive
Modifiers
- Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.
- Trickle — Recharge of abilities is significantly reduced.
- Precision Kill Bonus — Precision kills are worth more points.
Bounties
- Riot Guard — Kill Champions in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
- Fire Fighter — Use Solar abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
- Heavy Hitter — Use a Heavy weapon to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Thalnok
This mini-Crota boss plays similar to the final Dark Below Raid encounter in Destiny, with a couple of twists. It will require teamwork, as well. Like Crota, the only way to kill Thalnok is to bring his shields down to force him to kneel while a player whacks him with a sword dropped by a Knight.
Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Back to Basics
|Exercise your skills in the Clash match type.
|5,000
|500
|A Game of Rift
|Exercise your skills in the Rift match type.
|5,000
|500
Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Loot
|Legendary Marks
|Strike Elite
|Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Item
|10
|Sunrise
|Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Weapon
|10
|Make a Rainbow
|Rapidly earn Primary, Special, and Heavy Streak Medals to earn Rainbow Medals.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Item
|10
Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Archon’s Forge: Shanks
|Complete Shank encounters in the Archon’s Forge.
|5,000
|500
|Archon’s Forge: Captains
|Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge.
|5,000
|500
|Together We Rise
|Complete Public Events in the Plaguelands.
|5,000
|500
|Archon’s Forge: Dregs
|Complete Dreg encounters in the Archon’s Forge.
|5,000
|500
Tyra Karn’s Artifacts
|Artifact
|Description
|Stats
|T12
|Memory of Perun
|Enemy Guardians with full supers and all enemies with low health are highlighted.
|57 Intellect
|75%
|Memory of Timur
|Melee attacks on minor minions of the Darkness have the chance to temporarily turn the target against its allies.
|31 Discipline /
35 Strength
|87%
|Memory of Felwinter
|Lose your super, but gain one extra Grenade and Melee charge, and small boosts to all stats. Orbs grant Melee and Grenade energy.
|36 Intellect /
136 Discipline /
86 Strength
|339%
Petra Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Take the Wanted
|WANTED: Baroness Grayris. Venus. Fireteam recommended.
Note: Can be found at The Shattered Coast on Venus.
|3,000
|500
|Take Them Out
|Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus.
|1,500
|250
|Take Them All
|Kill 100 Taken.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Harvest
|Gather 15 Dark Nuclei from Majors or Ultras in any strike playlist.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Sovereignty
|Defeat 50 Fallen in any strike playlist.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Eye
|Kill 30 Taken with precision shots.
|1,500
|250
