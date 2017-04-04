‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Evades Punishment – No Concrete Proof of Pill Swapping

General Hospital spoilers from a new promo about Ava Jerome (Maura West) seem to indicate that the former lady mob boss’s time has run out, but GH viewers know Ava is slippery as an eel and it seems unlikely that law and order will prevail when it comes to her treachery with the medication.

No One In Port Charles Pays For Their Crimes

It’s not just Ava that has literally gotten away with murder. General Hospital history has shown us that Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) have gotten away with many murders, but that’s just the tip of the homicidal iceberg in Port Charles. Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) killed as a teen and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) ordered a hit on Franco (Roger Howarth).

But those aren’t the only General Hospital characters that have killed. Michael Quartermaine (Chad Duell) whacked his step-mother and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) killed Alcazar and the guy that was beating her daughter. Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) killed twice in self-defense. Even Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) have killed. Yet none of these were punished much, if at all.

#GH Today Tue Mar 28: Are Sonny and Carly finally about to learn the truth about Ava tampering with Morgan’s bipolar medication? pic.twitter.com/Q4s09nxtWt — Laura H (@pmekame) March 28, 2017

Ava And Liv Were A Perfect Storm

General Hospital spoilers say Ava may be called to account for her actions but she’s not totally to blame for the death of Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig). Liv Jerome’s (Tonja Walker) actions would not have killed Morgan if not for Ava swapping Morgan’s meds. And if not for Liv’s car bomb, Ava’s med swap wouldn’t have killed Morgan. It was their actions combined that destroyed Morgan.

Liv is off at Darkham Asylum, so is it fair for Ava to be held accountable for Morgan’s death? There’s no way Ava could ever have known Morgan would steal a car loaded with a bomb. Ava only intended Morgan to stay away from Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin), but General Hospital spoilers say Ava never thought Morgan would die. But for those that love Morgan, it won’t matter.

General Hospital Spoilers Promise Trouble For Ava

The General Hospital spoilers video says, “She set a murder in motion and her deadly secret is about to come out.” Then Ava says to Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner), “I absolutely hate what I did, but I do not intend to die for it.” Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is stunned to see Morgan’s pill bottle among the items from The Floating Rib robbery. That sends Dante asking questions say spoilers from Soap Central.

Ava knows this is coming as shown in recent General Hospital spoilers and is in a panic, but really, what does Ava have to fear? What’s the worst that can happen? The promo has a scene from months ago of Carly saying, “There was something wrong with his medication.” Carly told Sonny that after she read Morgan’s journals. But is there enough evidence to convict Ava of anything?

"Do not tell me you're innocent…" — Sonny warns Ava she's not off the hook on @GeneralHospital! —> https://t.co/LsOjQg5sOg #GH pic.twitter.com/weDtjzsHKq — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) March 17, 2017

Ava Won’t Go Down For Her Crime

General Hospital spoilers say despite Dante’s theories and Sonny’s gut feeling that Ava did something to Morgan, there doesn’t seem to be any concrete evidence on which to prosecute her. Morgan died without ever going by the hospital to get his blood drawn for a med level check. And since Scotty replaced the fake pills with real Lithium, the pill bottle proves nothing.

Only Scotty knows what Ava did and he’s bound by attorney-client confidentiality to keep quiet. The only way anyone will ever know what Ava did is if she confesses. General Hospital spoilers say Dante figures out things about Ava while probing the medicine bottle evidence but, once again, there is nothing to allow the PCPD to nail Ava for what she did to Morgan.

Sonny won’t let a little thing like evidence stop him, though, and could come after Ava anyway. The only problem is if Ava comes to a violent end, everyone will know Sonny did it. General Hospital spoilers say Sonny will be furious when he figures out what Ava did but will his hands be tied? Will Sonny try and take Ava out even if it means he winds up in jail?

THIS WEEK… If you thought the bar robbery was the last we'd be hearing about Morgan's meds, you were dead wrong. #GH pic.twitter.com/0t9FysvlS2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 3, 2017

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]