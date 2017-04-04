Bethenny Frankel Divorce: Luann De Lesseps Exploiting Divorce To Explain Her Own Tainted Marriage?

Bethenny Frankel had a major bombshell last year she needed to get off her chest. While filming The Real Housewives of New York last year, Frankel learned that Luann de Lesseps’ soon-to-be husband was cheating on her. Frankel learned the news after one of her friends spotted him making out with another woman at a New York hotel. The worst part of it all was that he had been with Luann that night, and she had merely gone home. Frankel didn’t know whether to tell Luann about the other woman, but she decided to do it. While de Lesseps was devastated at the time, she’s now changing her tune and Frankel isn’t pleased about her flip-flopping attitude.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now responding to Luann’s interview, where she talked about Frankel’s divorce. It’s no secret that Bethenny has struggled in her divorce and that she’s fought with everything she has to keep her money to herself. So when Luann started saying that she was projecting her own insecurities onto Luann as a way of self-deflecting her own issues, Frankel had to say something. Their situations are completely different, as cheating was not an issue in Bethenny’s marriage.

Cheers to the freakin weekend A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Mar 31, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

“Disappointing. I’ve supported you this season. My sit’n has been challenging. Exploit it if it helps make you happy,” Bethenny Frankel wrote on Twitter, sharing that she was completely shocked and disappointed that Luann would bring up her own issues and compare them to Bethenny’s situation.

Frankel also reveals that she has been nothing but supportive of her co-star after learning that he had cheated on her. While Bethenny didn’t attend her co-star’s wedding on New Year’s Eve, she has supported Luann after her decision to stay with a cheater. But it sounds like de Lesseps has forgotten just how supportive Bethenny Frankel has been over the past couple of months, as she thinks she’s deflecting her own issues onto Thomas D’Agostino’s cheating.

“I felt bad for her because she was crying, really, for herself,” de Lesseps has recently revealed about her marriage, according to US Weekly, adding, “I don’t think it was really about me. She had a troubled marriage, got divorced, had a problem getting divorced. I think she was projecting, and she just started crying.”

Time for the Tribeca Ball! ✨@parisgordoninc_ A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

“I was like, ‘It’s fine, I’m good, I’m a grown woman. I know what I’m doing,'” de Lesseps reveals, hinting that she wants Frankel and the other Real Housewives of New York stars to stay out of her business.

While Bethenny Frankel isn’t sure about getting married again, it sounds like it means everything to de Lesseps, who was thrilled to get married again.

“I feel really lucky to have a second chance,” Luann has previously said about her relationship with Tom, according to US Weekly, adding about getting married, “At over 50-years-old, I’m getting married again. It’s very easy to walk away. The hard part is staying and working it out.”

Even though he cheated on her and she was devastated, she’s giving him a second chance. And despite what Bethenny Frankel may say about Thomas, she believes he’s a wonderful man, who wants to do nothing but make her happy.

“Tom is a wonderful, wonderful man, and I’m a lucky woman,” de Lesseps has revealed about her Real Housewives of New York co-stars, sharing that her co-stars continued to talk about rumors of infidelity because “they’ve got nothing to talk about but Tom and I.”

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s response to her co-star’s comments about her marriage and divorce?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]