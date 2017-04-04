Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Samantha Slammed For Tell-All Book, Called A ‘User’ And ‘Abusive’ By Own Mother

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister, Samantha Grant, is now being criticized for her controversial tell-all book that will allegedly expose the actress’ appalling past. Markle’s family quickly came to her defense, slamming Grant for being a “user” and “abusive.”

Earlier this week, Meghan’s half-sister Samantha announced that she is working on a tell-all book about her relationship with Prince Harry’s girlfriend. The controversial book, which has a working title The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, will allegedly reveal the other side of Markle. In addition, Samantha will also share her experiences growing up with Meghan and her bi-racial family.

Samantha, 54, has some intriguing claims about Meghan. The former model, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and currently wheelchair-bound, openly expressed her dislike to her younger step-sister. Apparently, Grant started to publicly slam Markle after tennis champ Serena William applauded her for an inspiring article the actress wrote for Time magazine. Samantha seemed unimpressed and even lambasted Meghan’s acting career.

The rants continue after news that Meghan and Prince Harry might take their relationship to the next level. Grant teased that her upcoming tell-all book will ruin her relationship with Prince Harry and the Royal Family.

“The royal family would be appalled by what she’s done to her own family. The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry.”

In addition, Samantha claimed that Meghan “abandoned” and failed to support some of her family members for the sake of being famous. She also added that Markle intentionally used her charity work to have a positive public image. Grant also revealed that Markle has always wanted to be a member of the royal family, calling her “narcissistic, selfish, and a shallow social climber.”

“She always preferred Harry – she has a soft spot for gingers.”

Many were quick to assume that Samantha was only using Meghan’s popularity for her own benefits. In fact, even her own brother and mother criticized her for spreading ridiculous and false stories about the Suits actress. Roslyn, Samantha’s mother, claimed that her intentions are quite obvious – she wants to be in the limelight.

“If Meghan marries Prince Harry, she [Grant] doesn’t want to be left out of all that. It’s a spectacle and it will put her in the limelight – there might be connections there, and who knows?”

Roslyn reiterated how Samantha is taking advantage of Meghan, especially now that she’s getting more attention due to her publicized relationship with Prince Harry.

“She’s a user. She is a 100 percent user.”

The estranged mother also made some controversial statements about Grant, revealing her alleged true colors, “She is not a warm, sweet, loving person. I’m her mother and I walked away about three years ago because she’s such an abusive person. She’s my daughter but I didn’t raise her to be like that.”

Despite being her own daughter, Roslyn did not back down and countered Grant’s claims that she raised the actress until she was 12 years old. Roslyn revealed that Samantha actually moved out shortly after Meghan was born because she couldn’t stand crying babies.

“You know why she moved out when Meghan was born? Because she didn’t want to listen to any squalling babies. She moved out of the house because she didn’t want to live with or listen to a squalling baby and because she didn’t want to be the nanny or the babysitter –she said that to her dad.”

“She didn’t grow up with Meghan and she needs to be shut down. And if she’s getting paid for this stuff [the book], it needs to stop because it’s lies, it’s bulls***.”

Tabloid so easily believe non-credible sources. The drunk and A woman who was pissed off that I was raised by my dad https://t.co/Ljoy6xTbCS — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) April 4, 2017

The 71-year-old mother also revealed that Samantha has always been jealous of Meghan and has done a lot of “trashing” to other members of the family.

“She trashes Meghan, trashes me, her dad, her brothers – she’s just been trashing everybody in her life forever. I am very serious when I say she has dogged on Meghan forever. She has never liked Meghan and she’s always been jealous of her.”

Thomas Jr., Samantha’s brother, backed up their mother’s claim and asked her to “leave Meghan alone already.” Thomas Jr. also recalled how Samantha allegedly moved out right after Meghan was born.

“I was there [at the time] and right after Meghan was born, she moved out and never came back. I don’t know where she’s getting her information from. It’s jealousy and that’s about it.”

Despite claiming that she’s not using Meghan to gain popularity, Samantha recently changed her last name to Markle which did not sit well to the Suits actress. Fans lambasted the half-sister claiming that she is only capitalizing on Meghan’s name. Some even branded her as hypocrite for suddenly trying to share identity with the actress after her blunt remarks.

