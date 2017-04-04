Does ‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Know Who Her New Baby Daddy Is? She Shares Sonogram And Bump Photo

Is Kailyn Lowry keeping the identity of her third child’s father a secret because she doesn’t actually know who the mystery man is?

As speculation continues into who may have fathered the Teen Mom 2 star’s third child, a report has hit the web claiming Kailyn Lowry recently took to Instagram to admit that she was not sure of the man’s identity.

In a post that seems to have since been removed, Kailyn Lowry reportedly told fans that she was going to be taking a prenatal paternity test. “You guys win! I’m sick of everyone taking guesses when I don’t even know the answer myself,” the 25-year-old allegedly wrote to fans.

While many have chalked up the comment to be an April Fool’s joke, this isn’t the first time that fans are hearing about the possibility of Kailyn Lowry being unsure of who fathered her third child. In fact, fans online have been tweeting of the possibility for weeks.

Although it is hard to say for sure whether or not Kailyn Lowry knows who got her pregnant, her spokesperson told Radar Online in February that the mystery man was someone who she briefly dated at the end of last year.

“The father is a friend [Kailyn Lowry] was briefly dating,” the reality star’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, explained to the outlet. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

“We don’t know how involved the father will be,” the rep added. “[Kailyn Lowry] will release that information when she’s ready.”

Kailyn Lowry confirmed her plans for divorce in May 2016 after about three and a half years of marriage with Javi Marroquin. As fans will recall, Marroquin was deployed in Qatar at the time and when he arrived home, he eventually caught Lowry at their former marital home with another man. Kailyn Lowry was also seen texting with Tyler Hill during her now ex-husband’s deployment.

In recent months, as Kailyn Lowry has continued to share photos of her sonograms and baby bump, rumors have tied a few men, including JC Cueva, Tyler Hill, and Chris Lopez to her pregnancy. However, when it comes to photos, there hasn’t been any solid evidence of Lowry’s post-divorce relationship, or relationships. That said, there have been some major clues linking Lopez to Kailyn Lowry’s baby news.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry mentioned someone named Chris in one of her live Instagram videos and back in January, she favorited one of his tweets which spoke of a miracle baby. As for the other two possibilities, Lowry’s potential romance with Cueva, a Teen Mom 2 producer, has been denied in the past, and it is unclear whether or not she and Hill are still in communication.

As for why Kailyn Lowry has chosen to keep the identity of her mystery man a secret, a source weeks ago claimed it was the reality star’s “personal decision.”

“It is a personal decision for [Kailyn Lowry] not to reveal who her baby daddy is,” a source told Hollywood Life last month. “Kailyn may or may not reveal the information when she feels the time is right.”

“People are asking her daily; dying to find out the name of the daddy and the gender of her baby,” the source continued. “However, she is simply not ready to share that information.”

