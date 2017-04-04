‘It Takes Guts,’ Nicki Minaj Defends Her Racy Outfits In An Acceptance Speech

Nicki Minaj defends her racy outfits in an acceptance speech at the Daily Front Row’s 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. She was awarded the Fashion Rebel Honor and no doubt, she deserved it. Despite the not so cuss-free speech, Nicki gave a meaningful speech about insecurities and how every woman faces it, including herself. From wearing a nipple pastie to pink-tinted visors, Minaj is obviously dressed to impress even she does go overboard sometimes. Speaking to the audience, Nicki defends her racy and sheer outfits in an acceptance speech on Sunday.

Nicki is the queen rapper and she’s also the kween fashionista!

The rapper isn’t just about toughness and cussing as she portrays herself as a woman who deals with insecurities every day. This is quite hard to believe when Nicki appears to be so confident in front of the cameras. But, as what they say, don’t judge a book by its cover. During the 2017 Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Friday, Minaj proved she has a soft side in her amidst the tough exterior she shows to her fans and critics. Nicki Minaj defends her racy outfits as she received the Fashion Rebel Award on Sunday night.

“We win and fail in the public eye,” Nicki said. “We all have insecurities. I want to say, shout-out to all of the kick-a** women, not only in this room, but all around the world.”

The 34-year-old rocked a gothic chic ensemble for the event. Clad in a black, sleeveless Versace vest dress and knee-high lace-up boots, the “Anaconda” singer undoubtedly made heads turn with her outfit. The superstar completed her look with eye-catching jewelry and a super sleek hair that goes all the way down to her knees. Am I the only one seeing a Rapunzel-inspired hairdo?

Boot, belt, jacket by #Versace ~ courtesy of Maher – jewelry by #ChromeHearts Hair by Tokyo – Makeup by Etienne ???? @dailyfrontrow A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:31pm PDT

Nicki continued, “People think they know what it requires. People think they can do it. Everybody wants to walk in your shoes, until you put them in your shoes.”

The Grammy-nominated singer then became candid with her speech as she deals with insecurities even if she owns one of the best womanly assets people look up to. She also tackles the hardships a celebrity has to face when presenting herself in the public eye and all the speculations and scrutiny they had to deal with.

“It takes guts, it takes ba**s to fail and to make mistakes in the public eye, and to read sh*** comments about yourself every f***ing day and to still have a beautiful f***ing smile on your f***ing face. I love you guys so much for believing in me. I took some time off to rest, and now it’s game time, b****es,” Nicki exclaimed.

Prepare, bashers! Nicki is ready for round two and she’s gonna spread love to y’all!

Before Nicki Minaj defends her racy outfits in that straightforward acceptance speech, she acknowledged the people who supported her in her career. A prominent person whom Nicki’s very grateful for is Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. “A lot of people gave me a shot early on in my career, and I would just like to recognize some of those people who were just amazing,” said Minaj.

During the start of her career, she shared that her publicist called her to let her know that she has a date for New York Fashion Week. The date was none other than Anna Wintour, who helped her establish her name in Hollywood.

At one point during the awards ceremony, Nicki joined Kim Kardashian for a photo together. They wore opposite-colored outfits as Kim sported a very sheer embroidered white gown.

Nicki goes snake-like for a photoshoot

Following her recognition for the Fashion Rebel Award, the singer made sure that she is worthy of the trophy. Yesterday, Nicki turned the entranceway of the Montage Beverly Hills into a daring photoshoot as she wore a mini sheer dress by Charbel Zoe Couture. Nicki looked a gorgeous superhero nemesis as her mini dress was decorated with snake-like gold ornaments and over-the-knee gladiator heels.

I'm usually #TeamFukPaparazzi but whoever took this one may have just changed all that. ???? ~ ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????‍♀️ A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]