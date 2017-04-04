After Maxine Waters, Donald Trump Impeachment Is Now Demanded By The Cambridge City Council

After California congresswoman Maxine Waters, the Cambridge City Council has officially demanded Congress to begin an investigation that may lead to President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Earlier this year, as reported by the Inquisitr, over 900,000 people signed an online petition asking Congress to look into Donald Trump’s rumored ties with the Russian government. In the light of the recent FBI’s investigation, Cambridge City Council’s Vice Mayor Marc McGovern, Councilor Jan Devereux, and Councilor Leland Cheung have voted for a resolution calling for Congress to begin an official investigation for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The official order by the council calls upon the United States House of Representatives to authorize the House Committee to investigate whether there are sufficient grounds for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

“The City Council call upon the United States House of Representatives to support a resolution authorizing and directing the House Committee on the Judiciary to investigate whether sufficient grounds exist for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, including but not limited to the violations of the Foreign Emoluments Clause and the Domestic Emoluments Clause of the United States Constitution,” the order states.

Inquisitr earlier reported that former Labor Secretary Robert Reich gave four possible grounds that may lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment. According to Mr. Reich, impeachment of President Trump is possible on following grounds:

1. Accusing Barack Obama for wiretapping Trump Towers

2. Banning refugees from Muslim-majority countries to enter the United States of America

3. President Trump’s alleged collusion with the Russian government

4. Donald Trump’s business relations with different countries and their respective agents.

The Cambridge City Council’s official order also talks about these aforementioned grounds in their resolution.

“Nine days before his inauguration, Donald J. Trump announced a plan that would, if carried out, remove him from day-to-day operations of his businesses,” the order continues.

The order further asked Congress to look into the matter that will look into Trump’s business relations with the foreign governments.

If the said resolution will pass, Cambridge will officially become the first city in Massachusetts to call for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Meanwhile, California congresswoman Maxine Waters has again called for Donald Trump’s impeachment. The Democratic Rep. has always remained very vocal about President Trump and his associates. It was not long back when she even called Donald Trump’s associates “a bunch of scumbags.” Ms. Waters have now officially called for Donald Trump’s impeachment if the investigation team will find his connections with the Russian governments.

“We want to know whether or not there was collusion. We want to know about the hacking into the DNC and the interference with our elections,” Waters said.

In her interview with the Associated Press, the 78-year-old congresswoman further said that she plans to boycott any future meetings in which she has to meet the president.

“I don’t see myself meeting with him, sitting down with him, believing anything he would say or even respecting anything he would say. It would not be honest on my part to go to any ceremonies with him or to pretend I am having a decent conversation with him.”

Apart from Maxine Waters and the Cambridge City Council, a Fox News analyst has revealed that Donald Trump’s rumored collusion with the Russian government is a growing risk for the president’s impeachment. In an opinion piece for The Hill, Juan Williams wrote that the in lights of the sitting government’s failure to repeal or replace Obamacare, the case for Donald Trump’s impeachment is growing strong.

“It is no liberal fantasy to say the odds of a Trump resignation or impeachment before 2020 are looking better by the day,” he added.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]