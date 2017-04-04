‘Overwatch’ News: Fans Dig For More Clues As Blizzard Teases April 11 Announcement

Overwatch news is sizzling after Blizzard posted a cryptic message matched with a short clip on Twitter that left fans craving for more information as they try to decipher what is coming on April 11.

On April 4, something baffling was posted in Blizzard’s official Twitter account that appears to be referring to a major revelation coming next week for Overwatch, their popular team-based first-person shooter video game.

The post, which included a 20-second clip, implies that something big is coming but it won’t be revealed until April 11. Check it out.

Initiating archive declassification…

Mission files unlock: April 11 RETWEET to confirm. pic.twitter.com/GUvthyskCm — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 3, 2017

According to a report from Polygon, the mysterious post that appeared “at the top of the hour” on Twitter brought fans of the game a flurry of speculations and investigation as to what really is happening on April 11.

Analyzing the clip, Overwatch news from Express UK noted that all ability icons of seven heroes in the game can be seen in the video together with a reference to King’s Row as shown in the message below.

“King’s Row uprising entering into record seven years ago. Security clearance required: confidential.”

According to the outlet, the message seems to be alluding to the popular map which is currently being improved with aesthetic alterations in the latest PTR builds of Overwatch.

In fact, a PTR patch released last week included texture appearances that were not felt by most players as the route remained the same, something the development team led by Principal Level Designer Dave Adams confirmed.

“Some aspects of the art and lighting were updated to bring it in line with the newer maps and make it easier to make updates and changes in the future.”

On top of that, Polygon’s Overwatch news noted the presence of a rotating Tracer in 3D model can also be seen briefly in the clip. A flyer also appears to be referencing to the Omnic Crisis as it states a “mandatory robot registration” as well as “archive declassification” seems to be another reference. The latter, the outlet notes, may be about the events in “Alive,” an animated short about Mondatta’s assassination and the subsequent fight between Tracer and Widowmaker.

Blizzard teasing Overwatch reveal for next week: New King’s Row event and Tracer skin https://t.co/OyhHBvvUyN pic.twitter.com/w7tlDPsgCR — Fenix Bazaar Gaming (@FENIXbazaar) April 4, 2017

Overwatch fans and Redditors were also able to spot these things after seeing the clip while others speculate on what the event is all about.

“I imagine that this is an in-lore event set seven years back on a mandatory Omnic inspection day,” Redditor PaperWatermellon wrote.

“The Omnics as a whole decided that they were tired of these inspections, as well as tired of the general oppression in Kings Row, and instigated an uprising that failed and landed them in the underground (unless they were already there).”

Others also speculated that this is some Overwatch news about a Tracer skin.

“Also worth noting a tracer skin or something is teased in the bottom right, its hard to tell with the overlay but im 90% sure we might actually be getting teased with a real huge lore event taking place in kings row. Perhaps the start of the Doomfist storyline?” Redditor dingo-sniper added.

Could this Overwatch news be referring to a new character similar to Tracer but wields a Chrono-Accelerator and dual pistols? Or is it a new kind of event for the multiplayer game that would add more flavor to Blizzard’s brainchild?

Despite posting the clip and maintaining it on Twitter, the mysterious Overwatch April 11 teaser may be prematurely released as IGN notes how the same 20-seconder was posted and removed on the game’s Facebook page as well. Either way, we may have to wait until the stated date before we find out what it’s all about.

