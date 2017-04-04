Kylie Jenner Dumps Tyga And Moves On

Kylie Jenner has apparently dumped Tyga and moved on to a new man. Rumors have been circulating that the couple may have split up as the on and off couple have been very silent. Kylie has a tendency to share pictures or Snapchat videos of Tyga. Lately, however, as pointed out by E! News, Kylie has been dead silent for the past few weeks when it came to her man.

This, of course, isn’t the first time that the two of them have done this. When they previously broke up, there was silence from both of them and Kylie even appeared in a music video with PartyNextDoor, which then led to speculation that the two were dating. Tyga was spotted with a number of other women, including a Kylie Jenner lookalike, which led many to think that Tyga left Kylie for Demi Rose.

However, this all died down when the two of them got back together; some fans were disappointed with Kylie as very few of them like the two together.

Others speculated that the whole break up may have been due to Tyga cheating on Kylie and because of this, Kylie was done with Tyga’s antics.

Some of her fans disliked the rapper, as he was much older than Kylie when he became interested in her. They finally became official once Kylie turned 18 and have been in a relationship for about three years.

Kylie calmed her fans down when they kept speculating as to whether the two were actually done for good or not by informing that they needed to relax.

Fans would obviously be exhausted with the relation that seems to be off and on and even if it were ratings, it would no longer be amusing or shocking.

Rumors continue to circulate that Kylie may have finally moved on and Tyga is old news.

Is Kylie’s Relationship On The Rocks?

According to E! News, Tyga leads a very different life now as he has moved into a new home on his own and hasn’t been spotted with Kylie since. Tyga has been at Kylie’s home for a while so it was unusual for him to now live separately from the so-called love that caught his heart. The source alleged that Tyga had been partying quite often at his new home and has been having an array of people coming to his home sans Kylie Jenner.

Elite Daily went on to look at other details and made notice that Kylie wasn’t wearing her infamous promise ring from Tyga. Kylie was given the promise ring that had a huge diamond in it that shocked several fans.

Many fans looked at the ring in awe, as the star had not previously stated what the ring was. Many thought either she was secretly engaged or the two had secretly eloped. Many rumors began after seeing the huge rock but Kylie once again silenced the rumors. She wondered if that was her promise ring, what would her engagement ring look like?

The on-again, off-again couple hasn’t been seen out in public, but perhaps they have just changed their relationship to a more private one for reasons only known to themselves. There may be speculation but the two may just have found themselves extremely busy, what with Kylie being a cosmetics guru and Tyga partying and having their issues such as his ex Blac Chyna.

Tyga Has Too Many Issues

Blac Chyna called out Tyga, and perhaps this could have prompted Kylie to stay away from Tyga due to his never-ending baby momma drama. Blac Chyna ranted on Snapchat about her first baby father and took issue with a lot of things the rapper was allegedly saying. She called him out for not paying child support as well as claiming that she wanted him back.

Blac laughed at the idea, and according to TMZ, the whole reason she ranted in the first place was because of what Rob Kardashian had informed her of. Apparently, Chyna still speaks with Rob and the whole issue was a misunderstanding and Blac was not having any of it.

Aside from Chyna revealing that she was interested, she talked about Tyga’s apparent former lover who was transgender.

