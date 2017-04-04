Animal Adventure Park Baby Giraffe Watch: April ‘Remained Off Grain’ As Vet Loses His Cool

The Animal Adventure Park baby giraffe watch continues as April remains as pregnant as ever with latest updates revealing that the long wait will continue.

By the looks of it, April the Giraffe is still not yet ready to give the world the satisfaction of finally seeing her calf born live on the Internet. Although signs that launched the countdown to the labor process have already manifested, the sensational pregnant giraffe keeps the staff and the rest of the world awake and waiting on yet another long night.

Meanwhile, Animal Adventure Park baby giraffe watch evening update for April 3 reveal that April’s appetite for grain, hay, and lettuce remains kaput and only prefers “a DR Tim Carrot Treat.” To top that off, park staff are trying to speed things up by changing the treat time to coincide with natural light cycle.

Aside from that, all other factors that may indicate labor such as distress remain absent as of the April 3 morning update for the Animal Adventure Park baby giraffe watch, with the same appetite condition.

On top of that, onlookers were able to see some “pushing” contractions on Sunday evening, something that made people hope that April is finally giving birth. Also, the AAP also announced the “Gender Reveal Text Alert” which will notify subscribers about post birth updates particularly the gender of the first giraffe calf to be born under the Animal Adventure Park staff’s care.

But why does April’s pregnancy seem very long? For the uninitiated, giraffe’s are among the mammals with the longest gestation period in the animal kingdom, together with cows, dolphins, and elephants. According to Mom.me, a giraffe’s pregnancy lasts for 14 to 15 months or approximately 453 to 464 days.

The website further notes that while most pregnant giraffe’s give birth to a single calf, there are rare instances that they give birth to twins. In April the Giraffe’s case, there hasn’t been any update on whether she is pregnant with twins but the Animal Adventure Park updates continue to refer to her unborn calf in singular form.

After giving birth, April won’t be pregnant for another 16 months which means no more pass time for avid viewers of the Animal Adventure Park baby giraffe watch live cam.

In fact, viewers are already getting frustrated at the lack of updates on April’s pregnancy to the point that AAP’s resident vet, Dr. Tim loses his temper after fans were left disappointed when the pregnant giraffe did not give birth over the weekend.

“Yes she remains happy and comfortable (considering the circumstances),” he said after some 1,300 fans sent emails to the zoo about April’s pregnancy as reported by Express UK.

“Yes, she will have this calf when she is good and ready. No, public outcry won’t change that.”

On Friday, the Animal Adventure Park baby giraffe watch update indicated how April is about to give birth on April Fools’ Day.

“It looks like we will have an April Fools baby! Who could have ever predicted this, unfolding as it has. The perfect ending. April – waited for April!”

Dr. Tim further answered queries that about his responsibilities at the park and told April the Giraffe’s fans to remain seated as the show continues.

“No, watching after April is not my only job. Yes, we have been watching her for a very long time… enjoy the <free> show people. Get more popcorn.”

Are you among those who have been watching April the Giraffe’s pregnancy? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned as we post more updates from the Animal Adventure Park baby giraffe watch in the days to come.

[Featured Image by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images]