Watch Sri Lanka Cricket Vs. Bangladesh Live Stream: 1st T20, Start Time, Preview, Teams Battle For Supremacy

The Bangladesh and Sri Lanka national cricket teams enter the final phase of the Bangladesh tour when they sure off in the first T20 International, a match the will live stream on Tuesday from Colombo, Sri Lanka, as both teams will be looking to sweep the two-game set after splitting both the Test series and One Day International series on the tour.

With the second ODI of that three-match series ending a rain-related no-result, the teams shared the trophy with Bangladesh winning the opener and Sri Lanka taking the finale. Sri Lanka also won the first Test — but Bangladesh claimed only their ninth test win in their 100th Test match to even that series as well.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first Sr Lanka vs, Bangladesh T20 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 7 p.m. India Standard Time at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, April 4. In Bangladesh, that start time will be 7:30 p.m., while in the United States, the match gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific.

While Bangladesh star fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is expected to play in the T20 series, he now expects that he will not return to India to rejoin his team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, for the 10th Indian Premier League competition which opens on Friday. “The Fizz” led the Sunrisers to their first IPL championship in 2016, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board is seeking to manage Mustafizur’s often sore shoulder which caused him to miss about six months of action.

“I learned a lot from the IPL, but I don’t think I will be able to make it for the tournament this time around. I am waiting for permission from the Board,” the 21-year-old bowling sensation said this week.

Gazi TV will live stream the first of two Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh T20 International cricket matches at this link, but be aware, the live stream will be available to view in Bangladesh only.

For viewers in Sri Lanka, a live stream of the first T20I against Bangladesh will be made available by the state-owned Channel Eye TV web site, which may be accessed by clicking on this link.

In India, cricket fans can catch the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh live stream via SonyLiv, by clicking on this link.

The most reliable way to watch the Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh first T20 cricket match via live stream in the United States is through Willow TV, which is available via this YouTube link. Fans can also use The Willow app for mobile devices or on Willow TV’s own site, accessible by clicking here with a monthly subscription fee.

There are certain legal ways to watch Willow TV for free. Some promotional offers make it possible to watch the all-cricket network, including Tuesday’s Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh first T20 cricket match. Check out the offer available at this link. The best bet, however, would be the seven-day free trial of Sling TV’s International Sports Package, which includes Willow. Information on that deal can be found at this link.

The Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh first match of the two-match T20 series will be carried by the Willow Xtra channel, which is also available via the Sling TV International Sports package.