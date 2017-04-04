Shawn Christian Talks ‘Days Of Our Lives’ And ‘Famous In Love’

Shawn Christian has won several roles in television and movies over the years. However, Days Of Our Lives fans will always remember him as Dr. Daniel Jonas. Even though he is no longer on the NBC soap opera, Christian has been keeping busy with other projects. One of these includes Famous In Love. Recently, the actor discussed getting written out of DOOL and what to expect with his character in the new Freeform series.

On Days Of Our Lives, Shawn played a Salem doctor who was tragically killed in an alcohol-related car crash. To make the storyline even more emotionally charged is that the drunk driver was his best friend. He left behind children and family that loved him, including his fiancee, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). For months, it was believed that he left the soap opera on his own. However, more recent reports reveal that the man who played Daniel Jonas was actually written out of the long-running series and nobody bothered to tell him.

In the latest issue of CBS Soaps In Depth, the Days Of Our Lives bonus section featured an interview with Shawn Christian. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the actor revealed that he felt “sucker punched and blindsided” by the decision to kill off Daniel Jonas. However, these days, he is more optimistic about what happened.

“… to at least be able to come back in some capacity [as the character’s spirit] is heartwarming. And I’m grateful, because I did commit a good portion of my life to that show.”

As for his current gig on Famous In Love, his first appearance as Alan Mills will be on April 25. Christian will play a rich man who “can make or break careers.” It is stated that he is a ruthless business and has a connection to Nina Devon.

“In the beginning, you have no idea how he’s intertwined in this landscape. But what’s beautiful about it is that the plot just gets thicker and thicker. She [Nina} is sitting alone in a booth at a restaurant, and I walk in and make myself extremely comfortable. Alan is not nearly as noble as Days‘ Daniel. I am a ruthless businessman who’s as passionate as Nina is about this industry and what I hope to get out of it.”

For those who have not checked out Famous In Love, Shawn explained what the Freeform series is about.

“It’s about the highs and lows of being discovered in Hollywood while trying to hang on to and coordinate personal relationships with all of the business aspects that come with it. It’s a difficult juggling act.”

As for Days Of Our Lives, Shawn Christian has come back a few times as Daniel Jonas’ spirit. He counseled Nicole Walker when she was having difficulty moving on with Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). When she was arrested for attempted murder, he once again appeared. The actor also came back around the time fans saw the crazy, complicated, and heartbreaking storyline of Daniel and Nicole’s baby, Holly. As loyal viewers know, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) was a “secret surrogate” and ended up refusing to give Nicole her biological daughter.

Coming April 18th the premier of #FAMOUSINLOVE! on @freeform @famousinlovetv #troublebehindthosesmiles A post shared by Shawn Christian (@shawnchristian5150) on Mar 22, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

It turns out that the actor is going to make yet another appearance soon. However, he did not reveal when or give any details on what he will help Nicole with this time. It could be about Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), who just proclaimed his love for Nicole. Or, it might have something to do with Nicole kidnapping Holly and going on the run. Hopefully, Daniel will have some good advice for his former fiancee during this confusing and difficult time in her life.

What do you think of what Shawn Christian had to say about Days Of Our Lives and Famous In Love?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS]