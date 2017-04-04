WWE News: It’s True, Vince McMahon Names New General Manager For ‘Raw’ – ‘Superstar Shakeup’ Coming Next Week

When Mick Foley was fired as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw a couple of weeks ago, everyone knew that a replacement would soon be named, but who? Rumors have swirled from this person to that person, but it was also expected that WWE would get through WrestleMania 33 weekend before naming the new GM. Tonight, Vince McMahon not only named an all-American new General Manager, but he also announced a “superstar shakeup” for next week.

After Stephanie McMahon and Triple H fired Mick Foley a couple of weeks ago, everyone knew it was coming. Foley needs to have a real-life hip surgery which will put him out of commission for a while, and he won’t be able to travel for a bit of time.

WWE has even been teasing their top five choices for the Raw GM replacement, but all the fans could do was wait. Well, the time finally came as Vince McMahon himself headed out to the ring and decided to reveal the brand new General Manager of Monday Night Raw.

Yes, as recapped by the official website of WWE, Vince McMahon confirmed that there was now a new GM in place and it was none other than Hall of Famer – Kurt Angle.

After Mick Foley was fired, the sole responsibility of running Raw was put on the shoulders of commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Last night at WrestleMania 33, she was put through a table during the Triple H vs. Seth Rollins’ match and may be off of TV for a while, so, a leader was needed for Monday nights.

While the announcement of Kurt Angle as the new General Manager of Raw is absolutely huge, there was more to Vince McMahon’s statement. After thanking everyone for making WrestleMania 33 such a big success, he let it be known that things were going to change in WWE very soon and it was all starting next week.

“Next week we are going to have a Superstar shake-up because it is time to SHAKE THINGS UP AROUND HERE!” – @VinceMcMahon #RAW pic.twitter.com/NpDjWE712m — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017

McMahon told everyone that next week, there was going to be a “seismic shift” on the episodes of both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. He said that he has already spoken with the representatives of both brands, including general managers Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan, to let them know that something big is coming.

The official website of WWE has confirmed that this will include “superstar movement” which could mean just about anything. It isn’t known who may end up changing brands, but there will be some different looks to Team Red and Team Blue after next week.

“The WWE Chairman will be granting both sides an opportunity to make trades, deals and other moves that they feel fit, according to WWE.com sources. There are many potential maneuvers that the WWE Universe will surely be buzzing over. Could we see recently engaged SmackDown stars John Cena & Nikki Bella on separate brands as a result of the shake-up? What about a monster like Braun Strowman causing havoc on the SmackDown LIVE roster instead of Raw? The possibilities are endless.”

Fans have been hoping for some movement between the brands ever since last summer’s WWE superstar draft. Hardly anyone has moved at all since being drafted, but that is all about to change.

Kurt Angle was going to have a bigger role in WWE than simply returning to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but everyone was simply waiting to hear what it was. Many wrestling fans are hoping he will get back into the ring again one day, but for now, having him as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw is going to be fun. Vince McMahon revealing the “superstar shakeup” is huge as both brands are about to look very different.

