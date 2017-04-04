NeNe Leakes Rocks Stunning Bikini Body At Age 49 In New Spring Break Instagram Post

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is not waiting around for the 10th season of the hit entry in Bravo’s iconic reality TV franchise to premiere before she grants some of the spotlight for herself. Her activities over the past weekend can only serve, however, to create more buzz around the next installment on what has become Bravo’s most-watched show, with about 3 million viewers per weekly episode, and the most successful version of the Real Housewives show.

But Leakes, at age 49, let it all, or most of it, hang out during a family Spring Break vacation at an unspecified tropical locale where she relaxed with her husband, Gregg Leakes and her two sons, Bryson and Brentt.

“Senior spring break! Doing it for the kiddies! Chaperone on fleek,” the RHOA star attraction wrote on her Instagram wall, alongside a revealing — but still tasteful picture of herself clad in a heavily jeweled, blue bikini — with a striped cover up added, perhaps for modesty.

Here is one of the two impressive bikini body shots Leakes posted on her Instagram account on Sunday, April 2.

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

The photos posted by the former Linnethia Monique Johnson drew admiring comments from a selection of Leake’s 2.1 million Instagram followers.

“You look so young and beautiful!” one fan gushed, adding the hashtag “#mommygoals” to her comment.

“Nene you are making the haters mad with this post sweetie,” another admirer of the Real Housewives star added.

Fans are likely still rejoicing over Leakes’ return of the 10th season of Real Housewives of Atlanta — during which she will be reunited on the show with former best friend, and now friend again, the 38-year-old Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

“Kim and I have come so far, those clips were horrible! It’s been years and we’ve just come so far,” Leakes said during an interview, in which she attempted to explain how the pair have patched up their relationship since the RHOA cameras caught Leakes screaming “Close your legs to married men!” at Zolciak.

The two shared the spotlight for the first five seasons of the Atlanta version of Real Housewives.

The Instagram shot above was only one of two bikini body images that Leakes posted on Sunday, to her Instagram account. Here’s the second revealing shot.

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

The second shot also drew a number of delighted comments from fans — some of them going beyond merely passive admiration.

“Nene damn it WOOD and i cant help it I was about to say something very bad, I am a man and I cant hold back,” wrote one “fan” on Leakes’ Instagram page.

“You look fabulous but……. you need a larger top,” wrote another.

Leakes recently denied that a condition of her return for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta was that she receive a bigger paycheck than her old friend Zolciak-Biermann.

“They would never tell me what they were offering Kim,” Leakes told a TMZ correspondent who ambushed her at Los Angeles International Airport. “I don’t think that that would even be possible. I’ve been on the show a very long time.”

[Featured Image By Brian Ach/Getty Images]