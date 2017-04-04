Kim Kardashian Black Dress At MTV Awards Outdone By Sheer White Dress As Kim And Nicki Minaj Diss Mariah Carey

Kim Kardashian doesn’t like Mariah Carey, according to Hollywood Life. Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner has always seemed a bit off when it comes to Carey, and Kim Kardashian’s friend Nicki Minaj has a real distaste for the pop singer. A Kardashian insider said that Kardashian and Minaj “bonded” over their shared dislike of the pop diva while Kim was trying out her new short bob at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Kylie Jenner is on record as appearing totally “unimpressed, and maybe angry” when it comes to Carey’s shows. Cosmopolitan posted a Vine clip from way back in 2015 that couldn’t be clearer about Kylie Jenner’s attitude of distaste towards the woman Kim Kardashian reportedly can’t stand now.

@KylieJenner should give lip sync lessons to @MariahCarey ???? — Te Arahe Mason (@tearahemason) January 10, 2017

Kardashian was on her first major outing with the new hair, a shoulder-length bob that was a surprise to fans when Kim unveiled her new look on Instagram earlier this week. Without her waist-length locks falling over her shoulders and hiding the ornate bodice on Kim’s gown of choice for the evening’s program, Kim was all “glitz and glamor in a show-stopping beaded white gown.”

The Mirror wrote that after handing out an award, Kardashian posed for pics and joined Nicki Minaj and Fergie as cameras snapped. Kim’s dress wasn’t the sexy little black dress like she wore to the MTV 2016 awards, but Nicki’s black mini dress complemented Kim’s fantastic long white dress when they sat side-by-side.

But when Kim and Nicki started chatting after a round of hugs and an “I love you,” the Givenchy dress and the slicked back hair took second place on the red carpet of gossip between the two stars.

At first, it was all fun between the “two powerhouse women” as they compared notes on fashion, hair, and life. There was a lot of laughter as they hugged, joked, and accidentally spilled tea as they clowned around. But at one point, somebody mentioned Mariah’s name and the atmosphere changed.

@lexischroeder41 "there's just something about Mariah Carey that I don't like" — sara ♀ (@slklott) March 31, 2017

A witness at the Daily Front Row event on March 2 said that Nicki and Kim “connected” over the pop diva. After the name was spoken, Kardashian and her superstar friend developed a whole different alliance from the initial easygoing “cutting up.”

“Mariah’s name came up in conversation and they both took a deep breath and rolled their eyes instantly. Nicki shook her head and was like girl I can’t.”

That sounds super intense. Kim Kardashian and Minaj are both a bit scary when they get offended. And Kim wouldn’t be on her own if she took on the “Always Be My Baby” singer.

All the Kardashians can always count on the family’s support and there’s no question that Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan would close ranks with Kim and Nicki. As one Twitter follower wrote, Kim is lucky to have sisters like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian.

So far, there’s no sign on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account of any pending battle between the superstars. Kardashian did post to Instagram that evening, but it was a cool video of her stunning beaded dress reflecting the light in the empty restaurant.

What we do at restaurants before everyone arrives. BTS ???? @mertalas A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

The source said that the effect of hearing that name out loud “just sucked the life out of both of them and you could tell that a few minutes was all the energy they had to talk Mimi.”

Only a few days ago, one of Kardashian’s Twitter followers suggested Carey as a legend and inspiration for a weight loss and fitness regime. Maybe that piece of advice didn’t go over so well and led to some resentment.

@KimKardashian Mariah Carey is a skinny legend — KP (@kaypeaux) March 29, 2017

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]