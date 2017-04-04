Marisa Tomei Does Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ On ‘The Late Show’

Marisa Tomei went full Lady Gaga on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Tomei, the 52-year-old actress perhaps best known for her starring roles in My Cousin Vinny (1992) and What Women Want (2000), appeared on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show on Thursday to promote her latest star turn as Peter Parker’s aunt, May Parker, in this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

And what did Marisa and Stephen get up to during her appearance? Well, if you guessed a hilarious reading of Super Bowl LI halftime star Lady Gaga’s song lyrics, you’d be right.

Check out the clip below, wherein Marisa Tomei and Stephen Colbert do their best Lady Gaga portrayals in a special Late Show segment called “All Lady Gaga Lyrics.” You just may be impressed by Tomei’s dramatic rendition of Gaga’s “Bad Romance” — after all, Marisa is an Academy Award-winning actress.

As reported by Us Weekly, Marisa Tomei’s Lady Gaga reading was initiated by The Late Show‘s Colbert following a past disclosure from the “Born This Way” songstress. Apparently, Lady Gaga had previously confessed a desire for Marisa to portray her in a prospective biopic.

Can you imagine Marisa Tomei playing Lady Gaga in a future Hollywood film?

“Lady Macbeth this was not. Marisa Tomei hilariously channeled her inner Lady Gaga with a dramatic reading of ‘Bad Romance’ on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday.”

Whether a Tomei-led Gaga biopic ever sees the light of day, Stephen and Marisa’s hilarious Late Show lyric reading will surely suffice. According to the above linked article, Marisa was reportedly flattered by the Late Show host’s insistence at the Lady Gaga-themed jaw session. Did you catch Tomei and Stephen’s rollicking lyric symposium when it aired on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night?

Yahoo! also reported on Marisa Tomei’s astute lyric reading. Describing the riotous scene in which Marisa is reciting Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” lyrics back to Stephen, the site noted the Untamed Heart actress’ apparent veracity in appropriating Lady Gaga’s lyrics, highlighting her ample energy in commandeering the Lady’s 2009 No. 2 hit. Again, the comedy bit’s basis was a theoretical Gaga biopic starring Tomei.

“To see what that might be like, Colbert and Tomei performed a scene just using Lady Gaga’s lyrics. Tomei was pretty aggressive, telling Colbert, ‘I want your ugly, I want your disease — I want your everything as long as it’s free.'”

Once upon a time, @ladygaga said she wanted @marisatomei to play her in a biopic. On last night's #LSSC, she did. A post shared by Late Show with Stephen Colbert (@colbertlateshow) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Marisa Tomei’s forthcoming film, the anticipated blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming, hits theaters on July 7. The film follows after Marisa’s last picture, in which she also portrayed Aunt May in a big budget superhero movie: 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Marisa Tomei’s next film will reportedly be her first non-superhero movie since 2015, the Joshua Leonard-directed Behold My Heart.

Would you be interested in seeing a Marisa-starring film based on the life of pop music’s leading Lady?

If you had your pic of actresses to take up the dramatic role of Lady Gaga in such a film, would you echo the “Poker Face” singer’s wish to have that person be Marisa?

