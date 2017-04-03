WWE News: Triple H Confirms The Retirement Of The Undertaker After Loss At ‘WrestleMania 33’

WWE may never actually come out on television or even on their official website and say that The Undertaker has retired, but it certainly does appear that way. Many superstars and fans have paid tribute to the iconic wrestling legend and the #ThankYouTaker hashtag has been trending for the last 24 hours. Still, it just seems even more real than before due to the words of one of the top executives in WWE as Triple H has finally issued his thanks.

The match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns was not one of the best and no one will really ever talk about it as being a “classic” or anything like that. Everyone is talking about the events that transpired after it was over and Taker laid his gloves, jacket, and hat in the center of the ring as a symbolic gesture that he was done.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, he walked down the aisle with his gear still in the ring and everyone figured that was his way of retiring. For those that may forget, though, he left his gloves in the center of the ring after his match with Shane McMahon last year too, and he didn’t retire.

Still, this seemed a lot more real.

So many different superstars have taken to social media to thank The Undertaker for all he has done for WWE and the world of professional wrestling. Still, the world wants to know if this retirement gesture of his is real or “was this The Undertaker’s last (thrill) ride?” as WWE asks with an open-ended question.

For those wondering if it is real and if this truly is the end of the time of “The Deadman” in WWE, all you have to do is look to the words of Triple H.

Triple H uses the same hashtag that so many have tweeted out over the last 24 hours and he thanks The Undertaker for so many different things. It is the final hashtag of #EndOfAnEra that is so difficult for longtime wrestling fans to take as it makes The Undertaker’s retirement incredibly real.

For Triple H to come right out and say that it is the end of the era of the great wrestling legend makes it as confirmed as you can possibly get. Everyone knows that The Undertaker’s age and the health of his body simply won’t allow him to continue any longer, but wrestling will never be the same without him.

One thing that happened at WrestleMania 33 may have been even stranger to see than Taker laying his gear in the ring and retiring. As reported by The Sun, after sliding out of the ring and before walking up the ramp to the back, he walked over to his wife in the front row and kissed her on the head.

Some may not find this odd as many other superstars have thanked and celebrated with their families in the past. Everyone also knows that he is married to Michelle McCool in real life and that it is no secret they are husband and wife. All of that may be true, but this is The Undertaker and breaking character is not something he does.

The breaking of character, the laying of his gear in the ring, the loss to Roman Reigns, and the words of Triple H pretty much seal the retirement of The Undertaker after WrestleMania 33.

WrestleMania 33 is going to be remembered for so many different reasons, but the true wrestling fans will always know it as the day The Undertaker retired. Despite all that has gone on in the last 24 hours, it just hasn’t seemed quite real, but Triple H’s tweet and his words appear to seal the deal. Anything is possible in WWE and fans will always hope that his retirement doesn’t stick, but it certainly does seem as if Taker has had his final match.

