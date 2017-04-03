PlayStation 4 May Go Slimmer But Free Games For Xbox Can Combat Popularity Of Sony’s Latest Gaming Console

After ending the production of PlayStation 3 and launching PlayStation 4, Sony may be gearing up to introduce an even slimmer version of its latest gaming console’s “Pro” version. However, Microsoft has already managed to create excitement for its Xbox One and Xbox 360 gaming consoles by offering quite a few free games for Xbox Live Gold members.

While Sony has quietly shuttered production of its popular but quickly becoming obsolete PS3, reports indicate the company may be trying to one-up Microsoft by further slimming down its latest PS4 gaming console. However, a rather healthy list of games being offered for free for the Xbox One and Xbox 360 gaming consoles will ensure Microsoft’s offerings remain competitive.

Sony had indicated late last month that PlayStation 3 production will soon end in Japan. While the company hadn’t explicitly announced the end of the gaming console that made its debut more than a decade ago, it did make an official revelation on the 500GB black PS3’s product page, which incidentally, is the last remaining model of the third generation of PlayStation still in production in Japan. Although Sony didn’t confirm when the production will be halted, a game shop revealed through a tweet that Sony ceased the production at the end of last month.

Given the introduction of Sony PlayStation 4, it was only logical that the previous version would enter its end-of-life period. Interestingly, right about the time when fans of the Japanese company’s gaming consoles were feeling confident that Sony is done with releasing new hardware for the current year, a small piece of news in an entirely unrelated article in Taiwan’s DigiTimes newspaper hinted that Sony might soon launch another PS4 console.

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3’ Update Offers PS4 Pro 4K Gaming Support, Game Receives Gold Prize From PlayStation Awards 2016

‘The Division’ DLC ‘Survival’ Launches On PlayStation 4 After Month-Long Exclusivity, PS4 Pro Support Also Enabled

Virtual Reality Technology Is On The Verge Of Going Affordably Mainstream: Could PlayStation VR Be The Greatest Reason?

PlayStation VR Price Will Never Skyrocket But Device Could Use ‘A Lot Of Improvement,’ Says Sony CEO Kaz Hirai

PlayStation Experience 2016: ‘Crash Bandicoot,’ ‘Parappa The Rapper,’ ‘LocoRoco,’ And ‘Patapon’ Coming To PlayStation 4

Taiwan’s DigiTimes newspaper, which mainly focuses on electronics and the region’s IT industry, featured a story about Nintendo’s sales forecast for the Switch. As proven by the NES Classic Edition, the euphoria about Nintendo Switch ensured the product became a runaway hit. As of now, there are several restocking issues with the hybrid gaming console. Priced at $299, Nintendo Switch isn’t available in most of the leading physical and online retailers. Incidentally, the story about Nintendo Switch had an interesting statement regarding Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation 4.

“Microsoft is also planning to release a new Xbox game console codenamed Project Scorpio and the product is expected to be announced at the E3 2017 event, targeting the year-end holiday season. Sony is expected to release a thinner version of its PlayStation 4.”

Currently, the PlayStation 4 is available in two broad categories; PS4 and PS4 Pro. However, given the fact that the PS3 received several significant revisions during its rather extensive lifetime, it is quite possible that the PS4, too, could undergo similar overhauls. However, the rather short interval between two revisions does cast a shadow of doubt on the claims.

Industry experts indicate the report might be referring to a slimmer version of the PlayStation 4 Pro, while fans claim the company might introduce yet another, and possibly cheaper, variant of the base level PS4. If the report pans out to be accurate, Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox 360 might face an even tougher challenge.

Fortunately, Xbox Live Gold members have a slew of exclusive games that are being offered for free. While games like Ryse: Son of Rome, Evolve, and The Walking Dead: Season Two can be played for free on the Xbox One, Xbox 360 has Darksiders, and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, reported GameSpot.

[Featured Image by Sony Corp]