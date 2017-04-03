Sheree Whitfield Welcomes Kim Zolciak Back To ‘RHOA’: ‘‘We’ve All Matured’

Sheree Whitfield is one of the original housewives from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Sheree decided to leave the show a few seasons back, and she’s been working on her home, Chateau Sheree, and she’s been focusing on her children. Whitfield has also been working on her relationship with her ex-husband Bob Whitfield, as they struggled with their relationship since their divorce. Sheree learned that Bob was cheating on her with multiple women, and they divorced before she started filming the show. And now, Sheree is thankful and excited that another original housewife is returning to the show.

According to a new Bravo report, Sheree Whitfield is now speaking out about Kim Zolciak returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. For a while, Kim has teased about her return to the show and it sounds like people were hoping she would return full-time. But for now, they will just have to see her during the season finale. But if you ask Whitfield, she would love to see Kim back on the show as a full-time housewife.

“I love Kim,” Sheree Whitfield has revealed to Bravo about the upcoming season finale, adding that she would love to film with Kim more, saying, “She is absolutely hilarious, so I was super happy that she and Kroy came.”

Of course, Zolciak has been busy since leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s had several children since leaving the show, she’s launched her own skincare line, and she’s been very supportive of her husband, Kroy Biermann, who was let go from the Atlanta Falcons last year. While he was briefly signed to the Buffalo Bills, the team let him go as the roster needed to be cut. Since then, Kroy hasn’t played in the NFL. This is a topic that will surface on the upcoming season finale on Sunday.

“Having her back in the mix with the other girls, I would definitely take Kim over a few of those girls, definitely,” Sheree Whitfield explains about Kim’s presence in the group, adding, “So you have to watch. It gets very interesting. You got the OGs and these new girls.”

Even though Kim has been filming her own show, Don’t Be Tardy, she isn’t exactly hating the new girls. Sheree reveals that most of her co-stars are indeed happy and positive, and the drama is often linked back to one bad apple. And it sounds like Whitfield doesn’t see Kim as the bad apple who starts drama. And Kim would probably agree, as she’s the mother of six children and may want to avoid drama.

“Most of the girls are pretty positive,” Sheree has revealed about the girls on the show, revealing to Bravo, “but you know, you always have those, that one just negative Nancy just lurking all the time.”

“We’ve all matured, so she has definitely done that. And she’s had 15 million kids, so she’s a super mom,” Sheree Whitfield has revealed about how Kim has changed, adding, “I mean she’s great. I think she’s definitely matured. She’s in a different head space as well and she’s happy.”

Zolciak has yet to make a decision about returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta full time. It is possible that Bravo only wants to give her money for one show at a time. And one can imagine that she wants to film Don’t Be Tardy over the show that brings a lot of drama with it. Maybe Kim will say something on the season finale about returning next year.

