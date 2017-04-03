MLB Opening Day 2017 World Series Odds For Every Team: Predictions, Sleepers To Watch Out For

Today is Opening Day 2017 for Major League Baseball, and all across the land fans are rejoicing as the boys of summer have returned. Already the debates are beginning about who will win the 2017 World Series. Will the Chicago Cubs repeat as World Series champs? Will a surprise team jump up and steal the World Series title? Las Vegas odds makers have updated the 2017 World Series odds and here they are!

Yahoo! indicates that to no one’s surprise the Chicago Cubs are favored to repeat as World Champs in 2017. Now wouldn’t that be something? No titles in over a century then they go on to win two championships in a row? The Cubs do have the talent to pull off another World Series championship, however, repeating is always a tough accomplishment to pull off.

In fact, no team has won back-to-back World Series championships since the New York Yankees pulled off a three-peat from 1998-2000. The talent in this league is just too tough to think that last year’s World Series champs will win again just because they are the World Series odds favorite.

So thinking outside of the box, who are a few teams that can surprise in 2017 that are World Series odds long shots on Opening Day? Here are four teams to watch this season.

First up, the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers.

Both of these teams are being overlooked, but don’t be fooled. They have the talent to make it to the fall classic if they stay healthy.

The Cardinals have a great pitching staff, led by Carlos Martinez and Adam Wainwright. Martinez showed why he was was chosen to be the No. 1 starter already this year as he pitched 7-1/3 shutout innings, striking out 10 batters in the Cardinals Opening Day win over the Chicago Cubs. Adding former Cubs lead off hitter Dexter Fowler to the mix is only going to make St. Louis that much better down the stretch.

Like the Cardinals, the Detroit Tigers are being over looked as well this season, and for good reason. They play in the same division as the rising Cleveland Indians, and they have a very questionable bullpen. Nevertheless, when you have a top four lineup that can boast Ian Kinsler, Justin Upton, Miguel Cabrera and JD Martinez, pitchers will be on alert.

They also have some young arms that have the potential to become household names in the near future. Michael Fulmer won the Rookie of the Year in 2016 and Daniel Norris along with Matt Boyd have the look of becoming two crafty lefthanders that the Tigers’ rotation so desperately needs.

The Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals are both a fat 30/1 to win the World Series. Those are some great World Series odds for two teams with that much talent.

How about the San Francisco Giants?

They are 12/1 and like Rodney Dangerfield of the National League – they get no respect! Every year it’s the L.A. Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals that get the hype, yet San Francisco has three World Series titles in the last six years. Any team with Madison Bumgarner on the hill every five days has a shot. Don’t over look them.

Finally, how about a real long shot in the Philadelphia Phillies? Yes, the Phillies, who are listed at 100-1, will contend in 2017. No, they probably won’t win the NL East division or even make the postseason, but don’t be surprised if they do. Seriously, this team has a nice lineup and they have very quietly put together a strong pitching staff that is going to surprise people this season.

Newly acquired Clay Buchholz leads a staff that includes tough flame throwers Jeremy Hellickson and Vince Velasquez this season. If the Phillies stay healthy they will be fighting for a postseason spot in late August. With the additions of Michael Saunders (Toronto Blue Jays) and Howie Kendrick (L.A. Dodgers) at the tail end of last season, this team is ready to take the jump from pretenders to contenders in 2017.

Here is a look at the top ten teams listed as the 2017 World Series odds favorites as of April 3.

2017 World Series Odds

Chicago Cubs 7-2

Cleveland Indians 5-1

Boston Red Sox 7-1

Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1

Washington Nationals 10-1

Houston Astros 10-1

New York Mets 12-1

San Francisco Giants 12-1

Toronto Blue Jays 25-1

Seattle Mariners 25-1

Texas Rangers 30-1

St. Louis Cardinals 30-1

Detroit Tigers 30-1

New York Yankees 30-1

Baltimore Orioles 40-1

Colorado Rockies 50-1

Kansas City Royals 60-1

Los Angeles Angels 60-1

Pittsburgh Pirates 60-1

Miami Marlins 80-1

Atlanta Braves 80-1

Tampa Bay Rays 80-1

Philadelphia Phillies 100-1

Arizona Diamondbacks 100-1

Minnesota Twins 100-1

Oakland Athletics 100-1

Milwaukee Brewers 300-1

Cincinnati Reds 300-1

Chicago White Sox 500-1

San Diego Padres 500-1

[Featured Image by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images]