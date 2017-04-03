‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Opens Up About Weight Struggles, Mental Disorder

Amber Portwood recently received an unexpected diagnosis.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom OG star spend 2015 tending to her weight loss efforts and ultimately got down to 130 pounds. Then, unfortunately for the reality star and mother, she found herself depressed the following year and went to see a doctor in hopes of getting help for what she was dealing with.

During a recent interview with Women’s Health magazine, Amber Portwood revealed that after her fiancé, Matt Baier, dragged her out of bed and encouraged her to visit a psychiatrist, she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

“When I got the diagnosis, I wanted to keep it a secret,” Amber Portwood admitted during the interview, according to a report by Women’s Health magazine. “While everyone knew about my other diagnoses — I’ve had anxiety since I was a kid, for as long as I can remember — I guess it was tragic to think I had another mental disorder.”

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Although Amber Portwood initially felt shame, her partner, Matt Baier, continued to stay at her side and even accompanied her to one of her doctor’s appointments. While there, Amber Portwood was reportedly told that she would likely be on medication for the rest of her life.

Currently, Amber Portwood is being treated with a number of medications, including a mood stabilizer, which she claims helps her feel “amazing and normal.” Portwood also confirmed to the magazine that the medications she is taking aren’t ones she could become addicted to. That said, she admitted to having “cravings like crazy” and getting “very tired” after the diagnosis.

Amber Portwood also experienced weight gain and around the time of her diagnosis, she had gained the weight back that she had previously lost. That said, Amber Portwood has remained focused on getting healthy and attempted to lose the weight again while following a no-carb, no-sugar diet. Unfortunately, her efforts were in vain.

As of now, the reality star has lost 10 pounds, but because of her upcoming wedding this October, she’s feeling extra pressure to drop more weight quickly.

“I’m using that as motivation,” Amber Portwood explained of her fall nuptials with Matt Baier.

Continuing on, Amber Portwood explained why she decided to go public with her diagnosis.

“For women who are suffering from mental health issues, I want them to know that other people are going through the same thing,” she explained. “And you don’t have to do this alone.”

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:02pm PST

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier became engaged in 2015 and one year later, they planned to tie the knot. However, after postponing the wedding midway through filming on Teen Mom OG Season 6, they rescheduled their nuptials for later this year.

During an interview with E! News weeks ago, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier spoke of their plans to get married on the anniversary of the day they first met in person.

“This October,” Baier explained to the outlet. “Ideally, Oct. 10 because that was the day we met in person for the first time.”

Baier went on to dish on his soon-to-be wife and spoke of how proud he is of her accomplishments.

“I’m so proud of Amber’s business and, more importantly, how far she’s come as a person. When she sets her mind to something, she exceeds everyone’s expectations,” Baier gushed.

To see more of Amber Portwood and her co-stars, tune into the premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 6B, which begins airing on Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]