A Closer Look At Nikki Bella, John Cena’s New Fiancee

When John Cena got down on one knee to propose to his longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella during Sunday’s WrestleMania 33, many found themselves wanting to know more about the woman who won the 39-year-old wrestling legend’s heart. After John proposed to Nikki, she was evidently overcome with joy as she posted a photograph of the happy event on her Instagram page and even made a joke about using a diamond ring emoji for the every first time.

“I never thought I would use this emoji. A dream come true! My Prince Charming has made me his Queen in a place we call home. I’ll never, ever forget this moment!”

One thing that some may not know about John Cena’s fiancee is that Nikki Bella was born a twin. Her sister, Brie Bella, is also a professional wrestler, and the duo once performed under the name the Bella Twins. Showing that wresting is obviously in their blood, both twins have been honored by winning a Divas Championship. Nikki’s sister Brie Bella was the first to win this championship in April 2011, but Nikki won it just one year later in April 2012, according to People.

Nikki Bella is also known to be extremely loyal and tenacious. It is commonly known that John Cena once had an aversion to marriage, and one in which he spoke very publicly about as well. During an episode of E!’s Total Divas, John Cena told Nikki Bella that he was not at all keen on the idea of marriage or children.

“I’ve told you that I don’t want to get married and I don’t want to have kids and you do want to get married and you do want to have kids, so I feel there’s this time bomb over my head.”

Perhaps because John Cena was once married before he feared to do it over again, but he once admitted to Rolling Stone that he and Nikki Bella had even seen a therapist over his refusal to settle down, get married and have children.

“Just because everyone else is happy with children doesn’t mean that’s how I have to live. I’ve been upfront about this. I just have things I need to get done. It’s not negotiable. We’ve been to therapy over it. I don’t think it will ever be over with.”

My Prince Charming made me his Queen in a place we call home ❤????Last night was truly unforgettable. A dream come true! N pic.twitter.com/voHOKAwE2q — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017

But despite John Cena’s initial feelings about marriage, he and Nikki Bella are happily engaged to one another now and both appear to have put John’s past uncertainties behind them.

Another thing that people may just be learning now is that Nikki Bella, just like her husband-to-be John Cena, was also previously married to her high school partner.

Bella and her ex-husband got married in Las Vegas with an Elvis impersonator as priest when she was just 20-years-old, according to Heavy. Their marriage lasted for three years before it eventually broke down, although Nikki Bella recalls that she knew she was making a major mistake before she even got married.

“Even as I started to walk down the aisle, I knew, ‘This is a huge mistake, how can I get out of it,’ and I couldn’t.”

Bella recalled feeling ashamed over her first marriage and originally said nothing to her family about it. She even kept quiet about her first marriage when she began dating John Cena, although once Nikki Bella did tell him John was absolutely gentlemanly and told Nikki that anything she did before the couple were dating didn’t bother him in the least.

“I don’t care. What you did before you met me is what you did before you met me. I don’t need to know everything about you.”

What did you know about Nikki Bella before John Cena proposed to her and were you surprised that he finally decided to propose marriage?

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]