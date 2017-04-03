Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Figure At ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Premiere

Ariel Winter left little to the imagination in the see-through dress she donned at the Smurfs premiere.

Turning up to promote her voice role as Smurflily in the new computer-animated Sony Pictures film, Smurfs: The Lost Village, Ariel Winter wowed onlookers in a stunningly sheer, burgundy frock. The partially limpid mini dress worn by the 19-year-old Modern Family actress is just the latest display of Ariel’s curvy figure.

The Smurfs showing, which took place on Saturday in Culver City, California, generated plenty of provocative images of Ariel for celebrity sites to chew over. Although Winter was recently in China with her boyfriend Levi Meaden — where he’s filming Pacific Rim: Uprising — the actor beau is not seen in the premiere photos.

People reported on Ariel Winter’s Smurfs premiere dress. Referring to the revealing outfit as a “number sure to steal the show,” the popular celebrity mag described Winter’s choice of wardrobe as just one of the “sexy look[s]” the star sported over the last week. As Ariel posed for numerous photos at Saturday’s Smurfs: The Lost Village premiere event, the showing’s attendees surely got an eyeful of the actress’ bodacious bod.

“[Ariel Winter] sported a skin-tight, patterned mini-dress that featured cut-outs at the sides and in the middle. She posed for photos alongside her costars Meghan Trainor, Joe Manganiello and Demi Lovato at the premiere.”

#Smurfs #TheLostVillage #April7th ???? Everyone go see it!!!!! I'm SmurfLily 😉 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

The other sexy looks alluded to by the magazine include a backside-baring Instagram pic that Ariel posted last week. Upon returning to the States from her extended stay in China with boyfriend Levi Meaden, Winter revealed the cheeky swimsuit snap on Friday. It shows Ariel facing away from the camera while wearing a white one-piece and holding a jean jacket. Captioned with the actress’ self-aware subscript, “The booty’s back in Cali,” the revealing photo made waves online. Are you following Ariel Winter on Instagram?

RELATED POSTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Ariel Winter Makes Fireworks With Boyfriend Levi Meaden On Instagram

Ariel Winter Rocks Coachella Outfit In China, Looks Music Festival-Ready

Ariel Winter Bares Backside Again In Sexy Instagram Shots

The Houston Chronicle called Ariel Winter’s Smurfs premiere dress “scandalous” while praising the Safelight star’s brave body image. The daily Texas newspaper cited Winter’s famous figure as a “Smurftastic bod” in describing the actress’ gown which featured tactically placed sections of sheer, see-through panels.

“The cut-outs on the sides leave little to the imagination as photographers captured the actress’ body tattoos and scars from her breast reduction, which she’s proudly displayed in the past to raise awareness of body positivity.”

❤???? Makeup: @kipzachary Hair: @jonathan_colombini A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Winter is proud of her curvaceous figure. The young actress often praises fellow Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, 44, for helping her come to terms with her self-image. Ariel subsequently teamed up with the Dove Self-Esteem Project and their “Speak Beautiful” campaign in assisting other young women across the country in being image proud and body positive.

Teen Vogue pulled no punches in their praise for Winter’s Smurfs premiere dress, characterizing the One Missed Call ingenue as “one of the most body-positive celebrities.” The teen fashion publication called Ariel’s tight get up a “metallic sparkly tweed ensemble” suitable for stimulating “major prom inspiration.”

Below, watch an Entertainment Tonight video about Ariel Winter’s difficult Hollywood upbringing.

What do you think about Ariel Winter’s dress from the Smurfs: The Lost Village movie premiere? Are you excited to see the new Smurfs film? Let us know your thoughts on Ariel Winter, her latest Hollywood role as the voice of Smurflily, and her revealing movie premiere dress in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images]