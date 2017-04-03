Smell the Magnolias and pour yourself some sweet tea, because Season 4 of Southern Charm is launching tonight and the friendship dynamics are stacked differently than they were last season for star Kathryn Dennis. Last season, Jennifer Snowden and Cooper Ray were Kathryn’s only friends, but according to Kathryn, neither friendship survived.

Fans would think that on Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis and Jennifer Snowden would have a lot in common, as they are both mothers of young children, says the Inquisitr, but it’s a few other things that they have in common that made the friendship untenable, according to Kathryn. During Season 3 of Southern Charm, Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn’s baby daddy, showed disdain for Jennifer last season but has now come back around, lavishing compliments on the new mom.

It all seemed a bit confusing last season in terms of who was taking which side last season on Southern Charm between Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel, but now Jennifer and Thomas are chummy, and Kathryn said that while she will always be polite to Jennifer, and wishes her the best, a friendship is out of the question.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Is The Cast Of ‘Southern Charm’ Being Hypocritical, Due To Their Own…

‘Southern Charm’ Kathryn Dennis Disturbed By Thomas Ravenel…

‘Southern Charm’ Jennifer Snowden Gives Birth To Son Ascher In…

‘Southern Charm’ Jennifer Snowden And Baby Ascher Home From…

However, Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis said that after she found out that she and Jennifer had a bit too much in common, she felt betrayed and disgusted. Kathryn heard through the grapevine that even though Jennifer was in a long-term relationship with a man named Lee, Jennifer had also been hooking up with Thomas. So while Jennifer said she had Kathryn’s back last season on Southern Charm, the whole time Jennifer had a secret.

♥️????????#southerncharm A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Feb 24, 2017 at 11:52am PST

Kathryn said she was floored, but still kept Jennifer and baby Ascher in her prayers, especially after she learned of the high-risk nature of Jennifer’s pregnancy.

“I agreed to put the Thomas stuff in the past, but then I found out that I was the only person left off the invite list to Jennifer’s baby shower. I mean, WTF? We had been talking on the phone about pregnancy and motherhood, and then she dropped me.”

However, the Southern Charm star said that rumors and posts on social media sealed the deal, as there were posts on Instagram and Twitter suggesting that Jennifer’s son, Ascher, and Kathryn’s son Saint looked a lot alike, and neither Thomas nor Jennifer denied it publicly.

“‘m going to comment this again. I’m sorry but @jennifersnowden your baby looks just like Katherine’s son? I think@thomasravenel is the father of both these boys which is sad because Jennifer is supposed to be Kathryn’s friend. I think if I were @kathryndennis I would make Jennifer do a paternity test with both boys to see if they are related which i whole heartily believe. I also wouldn’t talk to Jennifer until she does. Side by side comparison of these boys are identical almost?”

Kathryn then claims that at that point, she drew the line in the sand, yet, Jennifer still asked mutual friends and other cast members on Southern Charm why Kathryn was giving her the cold shoulder.

????When your daddy brings you a baby sombrero home from Mexico ???? #ImWithTheBand A post shared by Jennifer Snowden ???? (@jennifersnowden) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:30am PST

According to the Post and Courier, Kathryn Dennis will be part of the main cast on Southern Charm Season 4, while Jennifer Snowden is still a “friend” of the cast. Will Kathryn and Jennifer ever be able to sort out the rumors and their differences, and put it all behind them? Only Season 4 of Southern Charm will be able to fully answer those questions!

Do you understand why Kathryn Dennis is keeping Jennifer at a distance on Southern Charm Season 4?

[Featured Image by Bravo]