Nicki Minaj Talks Insecurities On The Red Carpet At Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Nicki Minaj said it “takes guts” to walk the red carpet in the racy outfits she usually wears as she discussed her insecurities at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday evening.

The rapper shares that she has insecurities just like everyone else

Nicki Minaj showed off her vulnerable side on Sunday night in West Hollywood during her acceptance speech for the Fashion Rebel Award at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards. The superstar discussed dealing with the insecurities that follow fame.

“We win and fail in the public eye. We all have insecurities. I want to say, shout-out to all of the kick-ass women, not only in this room, but all around the world.”

The female rapper added that everyone thinks they have what it takes to do what she does.

Scroll to see the first half of my acceptance speech from last night.???????????? It was a dope room! @dailyfrontrow A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 3, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

“People think they know what it requires. People think they can do it. Everybody wants to walk in your shoes, until you put them in your shoes.”

Minaj, 34, went on to say that it takes courage to have the confidence to make mistakes.

“It takes guts, it takes balls to fail and to make mistakes in the public eye, and to read sh**** comments about yourself every f***ing day and to still have a beautiful f***ing smile on your f***ing face. I love you guys so much for believing in me. I took some time off to rest, and now it’s game time, b*****s.”

Nicki was sure to thank those who have believed in her

The “Super Bass” singer, who is known for wearing some scandalous outfits, took the time to thank Vogue editor Anna Wintour who recognized her style years ago.

“Years ago, my publicist called me and told me that someone wanted me to be their date for New York Fashion Week. Her name was Anna Wintour. I want to say thank you to Anna.”

Nicki Minaj wore her hair with long straight extensions, a sleeveless blazer cinched with an oversized black belt, and lace-up knee-high boots to the awards ceremony.

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Rihanna Would Love A Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma Collaboration — What Feud?

Nicki Minaj Embodies Kim Kardashian In Latex At Surprise Drake Performance

Is Nicki Minaj Dating Future After Shooting A Music Video? Ciara ‘Betrayed’

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma Feuding For 10 Years: Female Rappers’ Beef Explained

Nicki and Kim Kardashian bonded

The rapper posed with reality star Kim Kardashian and Fergie at the event on Sunday evening.

Kardashian and Minaj reportedly bonded over their shared hatred for Mariah Carey, according to Hollywood Life. The two celebrities apparently have a mutual distaste for the 47-year-old pop star.

“Nicki and Kim were the best of friends at the fashion show. They gave each other a big, huge hug when they saw one another and both told each other ‘I Love You’ over and over and over again. “They were laughing, cutting up and spilling tea like no other. Mariah’s name came up in conversation and they both took a deep breath and rolled their eyes instantly. Nicki shook her head and was like girl, I can’t.”

The pair were seen chatting it up throughout the evening and took “about a thousand selfies.”

Very special guy right here. We got something special in store for you???? @mertalas A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

What did you think of Nicki Minaj’s outfit she wore to the Fashion Los Angeles Awards? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]