WWE News: ‘WrestleMania 33’ By The Numbers – Title Changes, Attendance, Ticket Sales

WrestleMania 33 will be remembered for a lot of things, but the numbers are what end up going in the record books and they’ll be there forever. WWE has a lot to be proud of regarding last night’s big pay-per-view which saw some amazing and memorable moments that fans will keep with them in their minds for all time. Those are fun to play again, but let’s check out the title changes, attendance, ticket sales, and more in WrestleMania 33 by the numbers.

As the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) came to an end, all of the facts and figures began going through the machine for exact totals. On Monday, those figures for WrestleMania 33 were finally confirmed and revealed for the whole world to see.

According to Forbs, the official attendance at WrestleMania 33 was a record-breaking number of 75,245 fans in Camping World Stadium in Orlando. With that insane number of people in place to enjoy the matches and festivities, WWE also said they brought in $14.5 million in revenue which breaks a record set by the Rolling Stones back in 2015.

The moment that number was revealed on last night’s event and confirmed on Monday, a number of doubters began coming out of the woods. The A.V. Club is stating that the attendance number given was likely not accurate and it goes back to an investor’s call some time ago where Vince McMahon said the “fake number” is for entertainment purposes only.

They believe the WrestleMania 33 attendance to be more around 60,000. Others have brought to attention the point that Camping World Stadium actually only holds 65,000 max and Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer addressed that fact.

Every single year the number is verified as fake. Most Mondays that’s the case. but yes, we all need to believe in our WrestleMania number https://t.co/Ck2NJ9uTc3 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 3, 2017

Going by the number released by WWE, WrestleMania 32 is the seventh-highest attended WrestleMania in history, coming in just above WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans in 2014. Last year’s event in Arlington still leads the pack with 101,763 fans.

On last night’s card, there were eight title matches and it was shocking to see five of those bouts have titles change hands. Many were expecting at least three titles to be moved during the event, but every title match on the main card, but one, actually saw the challengers win.

Kevin Owens defeated Chris Jericho for the U.S. Championship

The Hardy Boyz defeated three teams for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar defeated Goldberg for the Universal Championship

Naomi defeated five superstars for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Neville, Dean Ambrose, and Bayley all retained their titles in their scheduled matches. The Usos held onto their SmackDown Tag Team titles as well, but they did not have a match where the belts were put on the line.

Looking at a few more numbers from WrestleMania 33:

The Undertaker‘s possible final record: 23-2

WWE Network subscribers after the PPV: 1.949 million worldwide

Jeff Hardy’s record at WrestleMania: 1-5

Natalya’s PPV milestone: 40

Yes, the return of the Hardy Boyz on Sunday night led to Jeff’s first ever victory at the big event. With her appearance in the Six-Pack women’s match Natalya became the first woman in WWE history to compete in 40 PPV matches, according to Wrestling Inc.

WWE will swear by the numbers they have made public for the world to know even if some of the attendance and ticket sale figures don’t quite add up. The number of title changes at WrestleMania 33 was staggering and those things can’t be denied at all. It was a great night with so many memorable moments and just seeing that immense crowd will make it hard for anyone to argue with what actually transpired numbers-wise.

[Featured Image by WWE]