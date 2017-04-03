WWE News: Paul Heyman Hints At Brock Lesnar UFC Return After ‘WrestleMania 33’ Universal Championship Win

One of the co-main events of WrestleMania 33 saw Brock Lesnar finally avenge his previous two losses to Bill Goldberg and also win the WWE Universal Championship for the first time. While there is no telling how long he will hold it or how much he will appear on Monday Night Raw with his limited dates WWE contract, Paul Heyman is doing his part to promote his client.

Paul Heyman appeared on the Fight Society podcast and made some hints concerning Brock Lesnar, the WWE, and a UFC return. Of course, Paul Heyman has made a career out of promoting wrestlers and events, and there is a good chance that he is just blowing hot air when he talks about this, but he did throw it out there for UFC and WWE fans to discuss.

“I think what’s next for Brock Lesnar besides what’s happening in WWE. Could it be UFC? Could it be another sport? I think it’s something he’s going to look at and say ‘I bet no one thinks I can do that, all right I’m going to conquer that’.”

One important thing to take out of the interview was that Paul Heyman brought up some ludicrous ideas that Brock Lesnar could supposedly conquer outside of the WWE. He said that Brock could say that he tried to make the Minnesota Vikings in the past and failed, so now he will do it and succeed.

Paul Heyman said that Brock Lesnar could join the Minnesota Twins and hit a bunch of home runs. That is all just blowing up the myth of Brock Lesnar, but the one thing that could be possible, yet unlikely, is a UFC return for the current WWE Universal Champion.

Paul Heyman pointed out that while Brock Lesnar was at his worst medically, he still cost Cain Velasquez 14 months of his career with a loss. He said that Brock beat the greatest heavyweight in UFC history in Randy Couture. He said that Lesnar beat Frank Mir despite being at the psychological disadvantage of having tapped to him in the past.

Heyman said that Brock Lesnar could just sit up one day and say he wants that again. Of course, it might be out of his hands. Lesnar is currently serving a one-year suspension for failing two drug tests when he returned to the UFC for UFC 200 and beat Mark Hunt.

That match, and the two failed drug tests before that fight, caused Brock Lesnar to lose the win. As a result, Mark Hunt has filed a huge lawsuit against Brock and the UFC. More than the drug suspension, the lawsuit will probably make the UFC steer clear of Lesnar for now. For his part, UFC President Dana White said that you should never say never when it comes to Brock Lesnar.

However, a UFC return won’t happen for the next year, if at all. Instead, for the second time since he returned to the WWE, Brock Lesnar is a world champion again as a part-time star. When Goldberg won the title from Kevin Owens in February, the title was never defended again until WrestleMania 33.

That is because Bill Goldberg was a part-time star heading into WrestleMania 33. Now, Brock Lesnar has the title and never wrestles on Monday Night Raw, meaning that the next Universal Championship title shot might not come until WWE Payback on April 30, if it happens then.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear on Monday Night Raw tonight in Orlando following his big WrestleMania 33 win, and the WWE will likely start the storyline to determine the next contender for the title at that time. There are rumors of a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, but there are plenty of other names on Raw that could step up for the title match including Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and maybe a returning Finn Balor.

[Featured Image by WWE]