‘Alien: Covenant’ Boss Ridley Scott Talks Killing Off Ripley As Three New Teasers Link To ‘Prometheus’ [Video]

Alien: Covenant is to bridge the story gap between Prometheus (2012) and Alien (1979). This is not news, and knowing in advance what events must transpire by the end of Alien: Covenant does eliminate much of the overall suspense, but that’s not to say getting there won’t be fun in itself. Proving that old adage, three new TV spots for Alien: Covenant do more to connect the dots and tease the connecting story in a way that is certain to renew our xenomorph nightmares.

Three New Teasers for Alien: Covenant Want You to Run, Pray, and Hide

First debuting on television, Maxim shared a series of three short yet terrifying teasers for Alien: Covenant, and the message is clear from what little is seen in those brief tours into Ridley Scott’s darkest thoughts. While we know Covenant is destined to connect Prometheus and Alien, the new teasers suggest that the new movie will also blend elements from both films.

Alien: Covenant primarily focuses on the monsters and the closed-in hunt aboard the Covenant spacecraft in these spots, recreating the haunting atmosphere from Scott’s original Alien, but previous teasers have revealed that the science and the sleek story crafting of Prometheus will still be present.

A closer look at the new TV spots reveals that each of the teasers brings focus on one of three Alien: Covenant monsters. In “Run,” the crew is still on their journey toward their destination, filled with hope and the best of intentions, but, by the end of the 30-second clip, terror has set in and one crew member becomes the first to meet and greet a “facehugger” alien.

In “Pray,” the humans have engaged the xenomorphs, and suggesting this is much deeper into the Alien: Covenant film, xenomorphs are seen running wild throughout the ship.

“All of this to start our new life,” says Katherine Waterston’s character, expressing the disillusionment of the Covenant crew as they hunt down their predators.

Finally, the third teaser, “Hide,” unveils a new alien, and it seems to be something far more terrifying than anything Alien fans have previously seen. This beast has no eyes, but a full mouth of jagged, vicious teeth more than makes up for that!

Alien Director Ridley Scott Shares His Original Plan For Ripley And It Wasn’t Good

Adding to the Alien: Covenant frenzy, Entertainment Weekly reports that Alien mastermind Ridley Scott recently opened up about his original plans for Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) in Alien 37 years earlier. In fact, as Scott shares, the intended Alien ending would have changed more than just Sigourney Weaver’s participation in future films. It would have changed the face of the Alien franchise, giving the first film a much darker ending.

Alien ends with Ripley facing off against the xenomorph in one final, savage battle, and coming away victorious, the heroine picks up Jones, the crew’s space cat, and the two of them tuck themselves away in hypersleep chamber for the journey home. A relatively happy ending, considering what came before in the film.

Ridley now reveals that wasn’t the intended ending for the 1979 film.

“I thought that the alien should come in, and Ripley harpoons it and it makes no difference, so it slams through her mask and rips her head off.”

Scott’s plans didn’t end there. He then wanted a shot of the alien’s tentacles manipulating the ship’s communication console.

“It would mimic Captain Dallas [Skerritt] saying, ‘I’m signing off.'”

Executives at 20th Century Fox were not amused by Scott’s pitch of that ending, and Ridley shares that he nearly got himself fired for the suggestion. He says studio executives were on the set within 14 hours with threats of having the Alien director escorted off the lot.

Having no other choice, Scott says he went with the ending that has now become the accepted and filmed version, sending Ripley off for more journeys in space.

Alien: Covenant opens in theaters on May 19.

