Kylie Jenner, Tyga Breakup Confirmed, But Is The Split Temporary? Insiders Say Reunion Is Likely

Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s breakup has been confirmed. However, the celebrity couple, who has been known to take some time off from the relationship in the past, is likely to “work things out again,” insiders claimed.

The split seems temporary

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are taking some space from each other, but sources close the celebrity couple seems to think that the split will be temporary, according to People, claiming that “it’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together.”

Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, were first thought to have gotten romantically involved with one another back in the fall of 2014, although the couple did not confirm their relationship until March of 2015, following Kylie’s 18th birthday that August.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:41am PST

Since then, the couple has been very public with their relationship. Tyga regularly joined the Kardashian/Jenner clan on family outings and vacations and appeared on a few episodes of Jenner’s family’s reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Tyga and Kylie’s relationship has not been perfect over the years

Throughout their relationship, Kylie and Tyga have had their ongoing ups and downs, including cheating accusations and financial issues with the rapper.

Real Eyes Realize Real Lies A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 10, 2016 at 12:35am PST

Kylie and Tyga first broke up in November of 2015 for a brief time.

Kylie’s mother and manager, Kris Jenner, didn’t approve of her daughter’s boyfriend or the relationship, People reported from sources close to the family in 2015 as well.

The reality star’s family was reportedly worried she was “hanging out with the wrong crowd.” Trouble rose again once Tyga’s ex-fiancee and baby mama Blac Chyna began dating Kylie Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian.

After several rounds of breakups and makeups in 2016, sources close to Jenner said that “over and over again, she feels like she can’t trust Tyga. There have been and continues to be too many lies.”

However, people close to the couple seem to think that this most recent split will likely be temporary.

“[Tyga] was her first true love. That’s something that she can’t just walk away from entirely.”

Tyga has been absentee from Kylie’s social media

Tyga hasn’t been featured on Jenner’s Instagram since Valentine’s Day, which is unusual for the public couple, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

Happy Valentine’s ❣️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

The 19-year-old reality star has also been photographed this month without her “promise ring” while she was out to dinner with her friend Jordyn Woods, Elite Daily reported, which only furthered the claims that they had broken up.

Hi @jordynwoods???????? A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Tyga has also reportedly moved into a new place in the Hollywood Hills, and Kylie Jenner has not been seen visiting, Oxygen claimed.

Hollywood Life reported that the 19-year-old reality star has been seeking solace and comfort in her friends rather than the rapper as of late.

“Lately she has been spending more time with friends and less time with Tyga as things really are cooling off between them.”

Jungle Bae A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Do you think Kylie Jenner and Tyga will get back together again, or are they done for good this time? After all, Tyga did get Kylie’s name tattooed on his right elbow. Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Stringer/Getty Images]