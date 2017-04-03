‘DWTS’ News: Peta Murgatroyd Reveals She Tried To Put Her Marriage To Maksim Chmerkovskiy On Hold

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are doing great and just had their first child together. The happy couple is engaged, but now People is sharing that Peta admitted that she really tried to put off their marriage. That won’t be the case, though, because Maksim isn’t going to let her put it off.

Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd will dance the Tango to 'Poker Face' by Lady Gaga on #DWTS on Monday, April 3rd. pic.twitter.com/JiWRwS1sMN — Lady Gaga (@GagaNewsShade) March 30, 2017

Peta is very busy right now with her son Shai, who is only two-years-old. She is also working hard with Nick Viall helping him to win Dancing With the Stars this season. This makes planning a fairytale wedding really hard, and Peta even considered putting it off for a bit. Here is what she revealed.

“I tried to put it on hold, to be honest with you. I said, ‘Baby, lets just drop it for a second. We have a child already. Lets just maybe call it quits at engaged.'”

It turns out that her fiance Maksim Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t hear of that at all, though. Maks wanted to marry her and as soon as possible. Peta shared what he had to say to her.

“He was, like, ‘No! I want to marry you. It was really funny, actually. He had to sort of coax me back into being ready to get married and do all of this stuff because there is so much to do! I’m doing it from over here in LA so it’s a little more stressful, but I do have someone helping. I hope it all comes together in time!”

It does sound like Peta Murgatroyd is going ahead with her wedding and finding a way to do it all. Now Maks is dealing with a calf injury that was so bad that he had to have surgery and isn’t dancing on the show this week.

Baby Shai, son of @DancingABCalum @PetaMurgatroyd and @MaksimC, enjoying a jetset life (in his Doona of course!). pic.twitter.com/tEJXE9Wb5S — Doona USA (@doonausa) April 3, 2017

Us Magazine shared that Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been sharing some of the details of their wedding. The couple is actually getting married at a castle that Maks has always wanted to have his wedding at since he was younger. They are getting married at Long Island, Oheka [Castle] and Maksim couldn’t be more excited about it all. Maks shared the details about wanting to get married to Peta here.

“I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said,] ‘That’s where I want to have my wedding,’ and I just said it so [casually] and now it’s happening. We went there. It’s perfect. We’re going to have it for two days. They’re closing the whole hotel. It’s going to be unbelievable.”

As of right now, Maks and Peta haven’t told fans their wedding date, but it will be happening this summer. It sounds like it will be just a few months away. Maks did admit that other than picking where they are getting married, he left a lot of the planning to Peta. This might be part of what made her want to wait to get married or not do it at all. Maks shared that he really wants Peta to have the wedding of her dreams. Everyone knows that their day will be gorgeous.

