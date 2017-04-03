Christina El Moussa Debuts New Hair, Tarek Claims He’s In A Mid-Life Crisis

It looks like the controversy around the divorce of Christina El Moussa from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, is still dominating the headlines. The stars of the HGTV hit show, Flip or Flop, called it quits late last year after an unfortunate incident involving Tarek, a gun, and a fight that got a little too out of control.

But it seems Christina El Moussa is moving on with her life just fine, thank you very much, because she’s debuted her new hairstyle and, at a recent appearance, talked about the challenges of dating now that she’s divorced with two kids. For his part, however, Tarek isn’t handling the split as well, because he claims he’s in the middle of a mid-life crisis.

"This is really bad": Tarek and Christina El Moussa botch things up on #FliporFlop https://t.co/iqJDmQVNFV pic.twitter.com/ER5xoOW6dM — Ruben Zamora (@RealtorRubenz) April 3, 2017

Let’s first start with E! News‘s report on Christina El Moussa.

According to the celebrity outlet, both members of the now-former couple got a “revenge body” in an attempt to show the other how well they’re doing without the other.

“The reality star showcases his beefed up figure in professionally shot sexy, shirtless workout-themed photos released Thursday and shot by the California-based Lin and Jirsa Wedding Photography Team.”

While Christina did a “Mommy and Me” bikini shoot, Tarek did a shirtless “sexy dad bod” shoot.

A different kind of image coming your way… for good reason. Meet @therealtarekelmoussa He's had quite the fitness journey and we are so proud to share this photo we took of him that tells the story of his battles with cancer. It's also the perfect opportunity to invite you to check out our fitness brand's IG @linandjirsastudios and all the cool stuff we're building over there! #LinandJirsa A post shared by Lin & Jirsa Photography (@linandjirsa) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Go ahead with your bad self, Tarek!

Meanwhile, in a different report for E! News, Christina El Moussa also debuted a whole new hair style, which you can see below.

Christina debuted this new look at an expo she was attending in Chicago, where, in addition to giving out real estate tips, she gave out dating tips, and shared some insight as to what dating was like for someone like her. She also talked about Flip or Flop‘s humble beginnings.

“We had no money. Tarek told me we were going to get a TV show. He made me follow him around with a little video camera that we borrowed. And we did all the work ourselves.”

What’s more, if you’re going to date Christina, you’d better try to catch her during the day, because she’s not going to take your call at night.

“I don’t work at night. I shut my phone off, I don’t check it. I do my routine with the kids. I don’t look at it for two hours. It’s all about being present in the moment with them. That’s one of the things we do.”

"This is really bad": Tarek and Christina El Moussa botch things up on #FliporFlop https://t.co/KxFmVAVjQH pic.twitter.com/VzcI3rqVz7 — realtor.com (@realtordotcom) March 23, 2017

Unfortunately, despite his sexy photo shoot, Tarek El Moussa isn’t faring as well in the dating world as his soon-to-be ex-wife, Christina El Moussa. CBS 8 San Diego spoke to the newly-single dad, and he explained how he felt about his mid-life crisis.

“New #clothing.. New #hairstyle…. #No more sandals!! Half #naked pics!!! Is this a mid life crisis?? My sister hooked up the new #hollyweird hair style @l33hairartistry… looking pretty fly for an #old guy!!”

He also joked about the fact that his new photoshoot featured a “Blue Steel”-type look, referring of course to the infamous look given by Zoolander, the faux model played by Ben Stiller in the series of movies of the same name.

The good news is, the couple are still on good terms as they continue to film the latest season of Flip or Flop, which is also getting its own series of spin-off shows.

So, HGTV fans, now it’s your turn: what do you think of Christina El Moussa’s new look? Do you think that she and Tarek will get back together?

Leave your thoughts about Christina El Moussa in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]