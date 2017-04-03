Melania Trump’s Official White House Photo: $2,895 Dolce & Gabbana Turlington Jacket, Hermes Twilly [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump is trending on Twitter because the White House has released the first official photo of Melania. Mrs. Trump’s photo is being called unconventional, perhaps because of the way Melania’s arms are crossed, or because of the black necktie Melania wears in the photo. As noted by White House Wardrobe and CNN reporter Kate Bennett, it appears Mrs. Trump is wearing a black jacket from Dolce & Gabbana.

More specifically, fashionistas believe Melania is wearing the black Dolce & Gabbana Turlington Satin-Trim Two-Button Jacket, currently priced at $2,895. The Italian-made Dolce & Gabbana Turlington wool-blend jacket with satin trim provides the kind of fitted silhouette that Melania seems to favor. The design details feature long sleeves, likely an important detail for women with height, and lengthy arms like Mrs. Trump. Enjoying a spread collar and two-button front, the four-button cuffs are one of the details that fashion experts are comparing to the photo of Mrs. Trump since her folded arms offer a look at the cuffs.

With front flap pockets and a vented back, the jacket seems a masculine take on a jacket designed for a female who wants to project a fashionable yet serious image. Comprised of fabrics like virgin wool, silk, and spandex, the jacket has a silk and spandex lining.

White House releases the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump, taken at The White House. https://t.co/i7Y8bfPrvQ pic.twitter.com/u3IeynYbKB — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 3, 2017

Apparently, New York style writer Laurie Brookins notes that the necktie is actually a Hermes Twilly, which run anywhere from $160 to $350 and upwards, according to the Hermes website.

Not convinced. No buttonhole on lapel, pockets are different. Def an Hermes Twilly, but maybe an American designer for jacket? https://t.co/NzvYnSPvz0 — Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) April 3, 2017

The photo of Mrs. Trump was published on the White House website, along with Melania’s biography.

As seen on Twitter, the phrase “First Lady Melania Trump” jumped onto the trending list of the social networking site as news of Melania’s new photo arrived.

On the White House website, Melania’s bio focuses on all of her modeling accolades and TV ventures.

“First Lady of the United States Melania Trump is the wife of President Donald J. Trump, and was born on April 26, 1970 in Slovenia. Melania Knavs began her modeling career at the age of sixteen. She would pursue a degree at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, but paused her studies to advance her modeling career in Milan and Paris before moving to New York in 1996. As a model, Melania has appeared in high profile ad campaigns and worked with some of the top photographers in the fashion industry, including Patrick Demarchelier, Helmut Newton, Arthur Elgort, Ellen Von Unwerth, Peter Arnell, Antoine Verglas and Mario Testino. She has graced the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, British GQ, Ocean Drive, Avenue, In Style, and New York Magazine. Her major layouts include the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Allure, Vogue, Self, Glamour, Vanity Fair, and Elle. In addition, Melania has appeared in numerous television commercials and television programs, including co-hosting The View with Barbara Walters.”

As noted by CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller, it was Melania’s first official photo taken within the White House.

WH posts official photograph of First Lady Melania Trump taken in the WH residence. https://t.co/jSufnHdYbO — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 3, 2017

With Twitter being what it is, people are already using their Photoshop skills on Melania’s White House photo and giving the first lady a Star Wars type of background with laser beams behind her photo.

Melania also posted the official photo of herself to her own Twitter account and is receiving a myriad of reactions. One of the most popular replies at this point features a comment from a person writing that they miss former First Lady Michelle Obama. Others write that Melania’s photo looks like a “glamour shot” at the mall. Meanwhile, others are defending Mrs. Trump and her photo, writing that Melania looks pretty. Yet, others go on to comment just how many people her diamond ring could feed.

