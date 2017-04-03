Erika Jayne Discusses ‘DWTS’ Struggles: ‘I Knew It Was Tough’

Erika Jayne is currently starring on the 24th season of Dancing With the Stars and while she’s been doing quite well on the series, it hasn’t been easy.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine days ago, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and pop star opened up about the challenging aspect of the ABC dancing competition.

“I love it. It’s great. It’s a challenge — every week you learn something new,” Erika Jayne told Us Weekly on April 2 of her time on Dancing With the Stars. “You form a bond with your partner and you get out there and perform on Monday nights live.”

“I knew it was tough,” she said. “I knew it was going to be a challenge … I take a couple of Aleve and I’m pretty good. So far so good.”

Erika Jayne and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, made quite the debut on Dancing With the Stars last month when they took to the ballroom with a sexy salsa performance to her hit single, “XXPEN$IVE.” As fans will recall, Erika Jayne arrived to set on a white unicorn and was later accused of being “too raunchy” for judge Len Goodman.

The following week, Erika Jayne returned to the ballroom to showcase her foxtrot routine with her gray Lamborghini parked in the background and judge Julianna Hough was a fan.

“That was, for me, the perfect balance of being your true, authentic self, and also bringing us the balance of the authentic foxtrot and the content,” she said. “So for me, I absolutely loved it.”

While Erika Jayne has received mixed reviews from the judges of the show, she hasn’t let any negative comments get her down and when it comes to Goodman’s “raunchy” review, she feels there is a double standard.

“You know what, I felt like it was being sexy. To each his own,” Erika Jayne countered during an interview with E! News ahead of last week’s show. “I think sometimes we as women are held to a different standard than perhaps some other people.”

“I didn’t think it was raunchy,” Savchenko added. “I thought it was confident and sexy.”

Erika Jayne has been known for her sexy style ever since fans met her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and it was no surprise for fans to see her channeling her inner pop star for her performances.

While Erika Jayne has been supported on the set of Dancing With the Stars Season 24 by her co-stars, Eileen Davidson, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, her attorney husband Tom Girardi has not yet been seen in the audience.

Although Erika Jayne’s co-star, Heather Morris, has faced tons of backlash for her role on the show due to her past dancing experience, Erika Jayne made it clear to People Magazine last month that ballroom dance is something completely different from what fans have seen from her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and on-stage during her many past performances as a solo artist.

“I’m no stranger to performing. I love getting out on stage and putting on a show, but I have no ballroom experience,” she explained. “This is a completely different animal. And I’m not going to lie, it’s been a struggle at times.”

To see more of Erika Jayne, tune into the 24th season of Dancing With the Stars on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC and the 7th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.

