Seven Surefire Signs You Are Addicted To April The Giraffe

The fan count for April, the pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park, is skyrocketing by the day.

The April craze started in February, then turned into March madness, and as of today, millions of viewers are glued to their laptops, PCs, and smartphones, keeping track of what April the giraffe is up to. In short, April has created an adorable army of addicts.

These signs indicate you could probably be addicted to April.

It’s been a while since you slept.

You want to sleep, but you can’t. You are forever anxious about April’s delivery status. You wake up in the middle of the night to check on her. You meticulously scan for any sign of hooves. You’re afraid April might give birth while you’re asleep. Even during those rare occasions when you do fall asleep, you dream about April. You have signed up for April alerts on your mobile.

Every object looks like a giraffe to you.

Anything that’s triangle looks like a giraffe head to you. Be it a pizza slice or a ketchup stain on your table cloth, you see an imagery of a giraffe’s head.

You are an April publicist.

You talk about April to anyone you meet. You tell them it’s a life-changing experience to watch an animal give birth. You almost convince and convert them into an April fan. You simply can’t fathom why some people aren’t excited about April as you are.

You love Jordan, Colleen, Allysa, Cody and Tim.

You may have never have met them in person, but these people at the Animal Adventure Park have now become a part of your dinner table conversations. You love the way they care for April, Oliver, and the other animals, and you are dying to meet them.

You love giraffe-themed art.

A thing of beauty is a joy forever. Anything that’s remotely giraffe-centric gets you excited. You are in awe of giraffe art. You’re constantly looking for accessories, T-shirts, and coffee mugs with giraffe pictures on them.

Your family makes fun of you.

Your giraffe addiction is the topic of conversation at home. Your family members make fun of you, but they find your quirk adorable. At times, they pull a fast one of you. When you least expect it, they excitedly shout, “April has given birth,” forcing you to rush back to your laptop.

You’ve made new Facebook friends

Being a giraffe addict, you belong to at least one Facebook group dedicated to April. By discussing updates and other giraffe trivia with other members, you’ve made several friends on Facebook. You keep wondering if April would have a girl or boy. You ask your fellow members to suggest calf names. You often wonder what would happen to the group after April gives birth.

The admins of the Facebook groups dedicated to April the giraffe are as excited as its members. They said that the groups are here to stay and they have more activities planned for the members.

Carla Penham runs the largest Facebook group dedicated to April. The group, “April Giraffe Friends,” was formed on February 27. In a brief hiatus, it managed to garner more members. As of today, the group flaunts over 38,000 members.

“After the calf is born, the group continues to be. We owe that to all our members who have invested their time on the group. We are already looking into other live births we can follow. I have made contact with another zoo which has a giraffe that is due to give birth at the end of May or early July. April Giraffe Friends Facebook group is here to stay,” said Carla, who has motivated many in her group to share April-related arts and craft.

“It has been emotional at times reading members’ personal stories,” she added.

Ashlie Buchanan, who runs the Facebook group “April The Giraffe,” says managing the group has been a life-changing experience.

“After April gives birth, I would like to keep the group and continue to get to know the members. May be there will be a way to get updates on April’s calf. We are also hoping to plan a visit to the park as a group so I am really looking forward to that as well,” she said, adding that it’s a blessing to be a part of this experience, which has brought people across the world under one roof.

