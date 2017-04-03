‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli’s Mom Barbara Ann Under Investigation Over Viral Fight Video

There’s really nothing about the “Cash me outside” girl Danielle Bregoli that isn’t controversial and that includes her mom, Barbara Ann. Danielle Bregoli and her mom began their steep ascent to fame back in October 2016 as guests on the Dr. Phil Show. Ever since, Danielle has become a social media phenom, gaining popularity and a pretty respectable net worth by appearing in music videos and most recently, signing on for her own reality TV show. However, a viral video of Danielle getting pummeled by her mom has brought some extra attention and now police are paying more attention to Danielle’s mother, Barbara Ann.

While appearing on the Dr. Phil Show, it was revealed that police had been called to the home of Danielle Bregoli at least 50 times in just one year, which means they were showing up at least weekly to the young teen’s house. She was accused of all kinds of bad behavior including stealing cars and fighting. Nothing seemed to really get the attention of police and child welfare officials regarding Danielle’s allegedly delinquent behavior but now it looks like, finally, there is some interest and possibly even an investigation into Danielle’s home life.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, a viral video was shared last month showed Barbara Ann and Danielle Bregoli fighting. In the video, Barbara Ann is seen grabbing Danielle by the hair before pummeling her to the ground and sitting on top of her. There is a lot of cursing and yelling in the video and at one point, Barbara Ann can be heard calling Danielle a “b***h” among other things like “you think you’re so f**king tough?”

Concern over Danielle Bregoli’s welfare came about with almost the same force as the number of shares it was receiving. The following day, Danielle spoke out in defense of her mom, claiming that the two were only play fighting in the video and it got out of hand.

It looks like law enforcement may have believed that poor explanation about as much as everyone else because TMZ is reporting that Danielle Bregoli’s mom, Barbara Ann, is now being looked at by police in Boynton Beach, Florida where the “Cash me outside” girl is from.

Initially, police said that they wouldn’t investigate the possible abuse of the “Cash me outside” girl Danielle Bregoli unless someone complained. That may have actually happened now because an investigation is underway. There are also reports that Children’s Services may also become involved soon since the issue is one of possible child abuse.

The viral “Cash me outside” girl fighting videos were made viral after someone recorded them as they played out on another device and they were shared with World Star Hip Hop. It’s not clear who is responsible for sharing the videos with them but there was a story shared that at least part of the reason that Danielle Bregoli and Barbara Ann were fighting was related to Danielle’s 17-year old friend who had been living with them and was moving out after Danielle’s mom kicked her out.

It’s unclear still how a police investigation and possibly even a Children’s Services investigation into “Cash me outside” girl Danielle Bregoli’s mother Barbara Ann might affect her burgeoning popularity as well as her reported upcoming reality show. Considering that Danielle is only (barely) 14-years old, if she is removed from Barbara Ann’s care, that could mean the end of it all.

A copy of the viral video showing Danielle Bregoli and her mom Barbara Ann fighting can be seen below. Keep in mind that the language is definitely adult and the video itself is disturbing. This is the reason that police in Boynton Beach are finally investigating Barbara Ann for possible child abuse.

Do you think that “Cash me outside” girl Danielle Bregoli should be removed from Barbara Ann’s care after that viral video of them fighting and her mom cursing at her was made public? Sound off in the comments section below.

