Is ‘Dance Moms’ Star Chloe Lukasiak Back With Her Old Team?

Chloe Lukasiak, fan favorite and long-time rival of teacher’s pet Maddie Ziegler, was confirmed to have rejoined the series Dance Moms after a long hiatus. Chloe Lukasiak and her mother, Christi, left the show several years ago after one too many explosive fights with Abby Lee Miller, her former dance teacher.

Chloe Lukasiak, however, has not shied away from pursuing a career without Abby. The teen dancer moved to LA with her mother and found work in several TV movies, including Lifetime’s Center Stage: On Pointe. She has also branched into social media stardom, creating her own YouTube channel complete with make-up tutorials, hauls, and pranks with other YouTube stars.

Fans of Dance Moms will remember that Chloe Lukasiak made an appearance on the season finale of the show, which was rumored to actually be the series finale, thanks to Abby Lee Miller’s upcoming sentencing for fraud.

Chloe Lukasiak and her mother, Christi, sat in the audience and watched her friends and the new teammates compete, shedding tears due to the old memories that came flooding back.

At the tail end of the show, Chloe and her mother went backstage, asking the girls if anyone missed her. She was greeted with an assault of hugs and tears from her former teammates, some even asking if they were dreaming.

Chloe Lukasiak told her former teammates that she was thinking of competing again and missed her time on the show. Abby Lee Miller stated that she would rather be fired after all of the drama between herself and Chloe’s mother, Christi.

It appears that Chloe Lukasiak did join the show for a new season after it was renewed. Originally, she was placed on a competing team to add heightened drama to the series. It looks like in the first several episodes, Chloe will be going head-to-head with her old team.

When Abby Lee Miller jumped ship last week after claiming to be manipulated by producers, it appears that Chloe Lukasiak rejoined her old team and looks like she couldn’t be happier.

Rumors started swirling when Christi Lukasiak posted a photo on Instagram of all of the girls together in a dance studio, suggesting that they were practicing a dance together.

They continued as Chloe Lukasiak posted a photo of all of the girls together enjoying a day at Disneyland in the lovely Southern California spring weather.

After Abby Lee Miller’s departure, there was uncertainty as to whether the show would actually continue without their matriarch. However, producers were quick to replace Abby with Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke, who has taken over as the dance teacher and girls’ coach for the rest of the season.

Abby Lee Miller was known for telling her charges that everyone is replaceable when it comes to show business. It appears she was right — and even Abby is replaceable.

Cheryl Burke has posted several photos to her Instagram account that suggest Chloe Lukasiak is now a permanent fixture of the team. Several of her snaps feature the girls backstage in costume and make-up, ready to take on their next competition.

While fans are speculating at what drew Chloe Lukasiak back to the team, we will only know the real truth once the show makes its return. However, many believe that Chloe Lukasiak’s rift with Abby was so strong that although she preferred her old teammates, she would take the consolation prize of dancing with strangers over participating with Abby.

But now that she appears to be back, the girls look incredibly happy to be reunited, and hopefully, viewers can now see them grow together as a happy and drama-free team.

