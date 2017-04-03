Stassi Schroeder Comments On Lauren Conrad’s Pregnancy Body, Twitter Gets Upset

Stassi Schroeder is impressed with Lauren Conrad’s pregnancy body, but fans aren’t thrilled with her choice of words in a recent social media message.

After commenting on the former Hills star’s baby body, the Vanderpump Rules star hashtag with backlash from fans who appeared to be upset about her drug-related tweet.

Along with a photo of Conrad’s baby bump and legs, Stassi Schroeder wrote, “Pregnant w/ a thigh gap?! Tell me it’s adderall and/or starvation.” Schroeder also included the hash tag, “Goals,” but unfortunately, her fans honed in on the reality star’s “adderall” and “starvation” comments.

Lauren Conrad is currently expecting her first child with husband William Tell and while she hasn’t been spotted by photographers since announcing her exciting baby news, she recently posted the photo below of her growing bump.

After Stassi Schroeder shared her shocking message with fans, several Twitter users wrote back to the fashion blogger and Podcast host and let her know that they did not approve of her statements.

“Because adderall and starvation are so healthy for a baby,” one person wrote, along with a rolling-eyes emoji.

“Wow adderall or starvation that’s Harsh – Easy big mouth,” another said.

A third added, “Yes, because clearly taking adderall or starving while pregnant is smart & that is a goal grow up.”

One person even took aim at Stassi Schroeder’s personal life, claiming her outlook was likely the reason she was still single. As fans will recall, Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher called it quits after a years-long romance last July and during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, fans watched as Schroeder struggled to cope with the split before attempting, unsuccessfully, to move on with someone new.

In addition to an awkward encounter with Kyle from Bravo TV’s Summer House during an episode of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year and later discussed various online dates, none of which seemed to be a success.

After breaking up with Meagher last year, Stassi Schroeder opened up about her breakup during an episode of her Podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi.

“We’ve broken up and gotten back together so many times, it was like, ‘Goda****, we can’t do this pattern anymore, this routine of breaking up and getting back together every month,'” she cried, according to a report by Radar Online.

“It’s not about getting rid of Patrick,” she continued. “It’s about getting rid of this routine. We fight all the time.”

According to Stassi Schroeder, her split from Meagher was completely different from her split from Jax Taylor years ago. As she explained, the breakup wasn’t the result of lost feelings. Instead, they simply didn’t mesh well in one another’s lives and continued to fight and endure countless breaks from their relationship.

“Normally, when we’ve broken up, I don’t get that upset because I feel like it’s going to be OK, you know what I mean?” she concluded. “I don’t feel that way. I’m trying to be an independent, strong, 28-year-old woman who doesn’t want to settle for this weird pattern. And it’s not about settling for him. He’s a wonderful man. Nobody would be settling by being with him. It’s settling for the way that we are together. I can’t settle for that.”

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, tune into the first installation of the 3-part Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special tonight, Monday, April 3, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV. The episode will be followed by the Season 4 premiere of Southern Charm.

