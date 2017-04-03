[BREAKING] S&P Downgrade South Africa To Junk Status

Ratings agency, Standard and Poor’s (S&P Global), has officially downgraded South Africa’s credit rating to junk status. The move comes in the wake of President Jacob Zuma’s recent cabinet reshuffle.

S&P Global said that the move to junk status – sub-investment grade – was implemented “to reflect its view that the divisions in the ANC-led government have led to changes in the executive leadership”.

The South African Rand has been declining dramatically since President Zuma announced last week that Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, would be replaced.

Pravin Gordhan is a highly-respected political figure, often lauded for his fearlessness, integrity, and fiscal prowess, and under his recent tenure, he managed to deflect potential rating downgrades to junk status, curb exorbitant amounts of wasteful expenditure, and implement various appropriate austerity measures to keep South Africa’s floundering economy afloat.

Investors and markets alike welcomed Pravin Gordhan’s appointment to a second term as Minister of Finance after he was asked to replace Nhlanhla Nene in December, 2015. Gordhan was momentarily superseded by an obscure former mayor, David van Rooyen, in a move that ultimately crushed the South African Rand and caused the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to lose more than R100 billion in desperately needed public pension funds.

The new Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba, attempted to allay investors’ fears by announcing in a press briefing that he would be implementing radical changes within the Treasury. Among the changes is a move to set aside R500 billion for direct investment in black-owned businesses, thus hoping to economically empower the masses.

The Rand continues to decline rapidly. At the time of writing (18:15 p.m. CAT) the currency was trading at R13.66 to the dollar, and significant drop from R12.46 at the close on Friday, March 31.

Ratings agency Fitch has South Africa at one notch above junk, while Moody’s – to announce it’s review findings on Friday, April 7 – has got the country at two notches above junk.

This is a breaking story. More to developments to follow.

[Featured image by Denis Farrell/AP Images]