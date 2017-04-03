[BREAKING] S&P Downgrade South Africa To Junk Status

Ratings agency, Standard and Poor’s (S&P Global), has officially downgraded South Africa’s credit rating to Junk Status. The move comes in the wake of President Jacob Zuma’s recent cabinet reshuffle.

The South African Rand has been declining dramatically since President Zuma announced that Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, would be replaced.

Pravin Gordhan is a highly-respected political figure, often lauded for his fearlessness, integrity, and fiscal prowess, and under his recent tenure, he managed to deflect rating downgrades, curb exorbitant amounts of wasteful expenditure, and implement various appropriate austerity measures to keep South Africa’s floundering economy afloat.

Investors and markets alike welcomed Pravin Gordhan’s appointment to a second term as Minister of Finance after he was asked to replace Nhlanhla Nene in December, 2015. Gordhan was momentarily superseded by an obscure former mayor, David van Rooyen, in a move that ultimately crushed the South African Rand and caused the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to lose more than R100 billion in desperately needed public pension funds.

The new Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba, attempted to allay investors’ fears by announcing in a press briefing that he would be implementing radical changes within the Treasury. Among the changes is a move to set aside R500 billion for direct investment in black-owned businesses, thus hoping to economically empower the masses.

This is a breaking story. More to developments to follow.