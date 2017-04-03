WWE News: Finn Balor 100-Percent Ready To Return to ‘Monday Night Raw’

When Finn Balor made his WWE main roster debut, it was a huge deal. He was a high draft pick by Monday Night Raw and then showed up and went undefeated in his short stretch on Raw. The former NXT champion beat both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in his first month and became the first ever WWE Universal Champion.

However, his stint as champion only lasted one day. In that match where Finn Balor beat Seth Rollins to win the title, he tore his labrum on a botched move and ended up out of action following surgery. In a recent interview with WWE 2k17, Finn Balor said that he is now 100-percent physically fit and he is ready to return to action.

There were rumors floating around that Finn Balor would make his WWE return at WrestleMania 33 last night but that never happened. Some rumors indicated that he would interfere in the Seth Rollins vs. Triple H match, but much like Samoa Joe, that never happened and the match was allowed to end with a clean decision.

There was also rumors that Finn Balor could reunite the Bullet Club in the WWE with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. However, that never happened either as Jeff and Matt Hardy made their surprising return to the WWE in the tag title match and won the belts.

The best bet is that Finn Balor makes his big WWE return tonight on Monday Night Raw. The way that the WWE runs their stories is that WrestleMania is the end of the year and the Monday Night Raw the next night starts the new storylines for the following year. There are almost always big returns and Finn Balor would fit that description.

The question is who will Finn Balor face when he makes his WWE return on Monday Night Raw and will he remain a face or turn heel. The biggest question is whether or not the WWE will trust him in the Universal Championship title picture after his injury ended his reign last year.

Of course, the injury was not completely the fault of Finn Balor. Seth Rollins has developed a reputation for causing injuries – both to himself and others. He ended the career of Sting last year with two hard buckle bombs and it was a similar move that tore the labrum of Balor and took him out of action.

The biggest idea would be for Finn Balor and Seth Rollins to start a feud based on the injury. However, with Rollins entrenched as a face now, especially after his win over Triple H at WrestleMania 33, that would mean that Finn Balor would have to return as a heel.

That could work, though. Triple H has already brought in Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe from NXT to help him in his feud with Seth Rollins and in keeping the Universal Championship. There is no reason to think it unlikely that Triple H could bring in another former NXT champion in help him after Seth Rollins beat him at WrestleMania 33, and especially since it saw Stephanie McMahon put through a table.

A stable with Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens on Monday Night Raw could work if the WWE wants to have the NXT vs. WWE storyline start. That might cancel any thoughts of the Club reuniting since neither Gallows nor Anderson was a part of NXT.

That would put Finn Balor immediately back into the Universal Championship scene on Monday Night Raw, depending on what the WWE does with Brock Lensar as the new champion.

There is also the idea that the WWE could keep Finn Balor a face on Monday Night Raw since his demon character is so popular and could be the next Undertaker on the main roster.

