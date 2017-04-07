Trump Orders Attack On Syria In Response To Chemical Attack: Airbase At Shayrat Targeted [Breaking]

It has been announced that Trump has ordered an attack on Syria in response to the chemical attack. The airbase at Shayrat has been targeted, Fox News reports.

Several U.S. Tomahawk missiles were launched into the airbase at Shayrat, where it is believed to be the place where Tuesday’s chemical attack was planned. This is the first time since 2011 that the United States has launched an attack on Damascus’ government.

Over 70 civilians were killed during the chemical attack on Tuesday, many being women and children.

Although the original plan was to launch an attack on the airbase and also a facility that stores chemical weapons, the Pentagon decided late Thursday night that they would only attack the airbase.

Officials revealed that the USS Ross and USS Porter warships in the Eastern Mediterranean have been preparing for this attack for the past two days. A Navy official told Fox News that these warships help to respond quickly to threats.

“Our forward deployed ships give us the capability to quickly respond to threats. These strikes in Syria are a perfect example – this is why we’re there.”

Republican Senator of Arizona John McCain and Republican Senator of South Carolina Lindsay Graham were very supportive of this attack against Syria’s airbase.

“The United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by Putin’s Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs.”

President Trump has been hosting meetings lately with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but that didn’t stop him from assisting with the attack against the airbase in Syria. President Trump is outraged about the situation and calls it a “truly egregious” crime.

“I think what happened in Syria is one of the truly egregious crimes and shouldn’t have happened and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen.”

This story is developing. More information will follow shortly.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]